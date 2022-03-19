Alberto Fujimori: the Constitutional Court of Peru agreed to restore the pardon granted to the former president

Lima Newsroom

BBC News World

17 March 2022 Updated March 18, 2022

image source, LUKA GONZALES/Getty

The Constitutional Court of Peru agreed to restore the pardon granted to former President Alberto Fujimori in 2017, for which he must be released, according to local media reports.

The Court voted in favor of the habeas corpus petition filed by the former president so that the pardon would regain validity and he would be released for humanitarian reasons, which could happen in the next few hours.

His lawyer, César Nakazaki, reported on his Twitter account that he is going to the El Barbadillo prison, where Fujimori is imprisoned, to inform him of the Court’s decision.

The Vice Minister of Justice of Peru, Juan Carrasco Millones, pointed out that the Executive is coordinating actions to be taken in order to annul the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

As reported by RPP, Carrasco Millones announced that the government plans to go before international bodies such as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Previously, the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, affirmed that the decision reflects the existing “institutional crisis” in his opinion in his country.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed its “deep concern” over the decision to release Fujimori and pointed out that it affects the “victims’ right to justice.”

The crimes for which Fujimori was convicted

Alberto Fujimori, 83, is serving a sentence for the crimes of La Cantuta and Barrios Altosin which a group of soldiers led by the government killed 25 people.

Fujimori was accused of ordering a death squad known as the Colina Group to carry out the two massacres.

The first took place in 1991 in the neighborhood of Barrios Altos, in Lima, and the second in 1992 at the Universidad de la Cantuta, also in the capital.

He was also convicted for his participation in the kidnappings of journalist Gustavo Gorriti and businessman Samuel Dyer, both in 1992.

It was the first time that a former constitutional president of Latin America was tried and sentenced in his own country for crimes against human rights.

His family repeatedly requested his release for health reasons, which is opposed by his victims, who claim that he never repented of his crimes or paid the established compensation.

image source, AFP Caption, The pardon of Fujimori is a source of great controversy in Peru (archive photo).

In 2017, in the midst of the political crisis that ended up costing him the presidency, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori for health reasons, in what was interpreted as an attempt to win the support of Fujimorism in the process of the vacancy motion. that had been presented against him in Congress.

But the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled in June 2018 against the pardon. He described those of Fujimori as crimes against humanity and required the Peruvian State to exercise judicial control over the pardon granted by Kuzcynski. The Supreme Court of Peru then declared it null and Fujimori had to return to the prison from which he had temporarily left.

The Constitutional Court now annuls that annulment and restores the granting of the pardon.

It has done so in a divided vote in which, according to local media, three of its magistrates voted in favor and three did so against, finally settling the matter by the quality vote of the president.

According to his lawyer, the former president will be released in “two or three days.”

Although the Association for Human Rights of Peru announced that it had requested precautionary measures from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to avoid it.

Another controversial chapter in a controversial biography

By Guillermo D. Olmo, BBC News World correspondent

If nothing unexpected prevents him, Fujimori will be released from prison.

The decision of the Constitutional Court has provoked great indignation among the victims of Fujimori’s crimes and among his detractors.

The former president continues to be one of the figures that most divides Peruvians and the news of the restoration of his pardon has once again highlighted it. Those in favor of his release emphasize his age and his health problems, and there are many who still thank him for the key role they attribute to him in cleaning up the Peruvian economy and in dismantling the movement. armed Shining Path.

Those who oppose his release recall the seriousness of the crimes for which he was convicted and the corruption scandals that have affected his family, and now turn their eyes towards Pedro Castillo.

He was elected president in front of Fujimori’s daughter, according to analysts, above all because of the rejection that Fujimorism has provoked in a large part of Peruvian society.

There are already protest demonstrations called in Lima. If they are massive, it will be difficult for Castillo not to take action on the matter in the face of a release that for many is an affront.

The reactions to the news have not been long in coming.

In different digital forums, a protest demonstration has already been called this afternoon in Lima, and in other parts of the country. The protests have the support of several factions in Congress.

The prime minister, Aníbal Torres, said on the RPP network that with this decision the court “guarantees impunity, not for any criminal, but for those who have a certain power, as is the case with Mr. Fujimori.”

Mirtha Vásquez, former prime minister, assured that the ruling “runs over the memory and the right to justice of the victims of the dictatorship of the 90s”.

Eduardo Castillo, one of the spokesmen for the Fujimori caucus in the Peruvian Congress, considered instead that “justice is finally done with the man who restored hope to the country.”

Keiko Fujimori, daughter of the former president and former candidate for the presidency of Peru, assured that her family received the news with surprise.

“A few hours ago we have received, for us, this news with surprisebut also with deep gratitude to God, because as you know my father is an old and sick man,” he told reporters.