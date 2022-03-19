Alberto Fujimori: the Constitutional Court of Peru agreed to restore the pardon granted to the former president

Zach 19 mins ago Health Leave a comment 31 Views

  • Lima Newsroom
  • BBC News World

Alberto Fujimori.

image source, LUKA GONZALES/Getty

The Constitutional Court of Peru agreed to restore the pardon granted to former President Alberto Fujimori in 2017, for which he must be released, according to local media reports.

The Court voted in favor of the habeas corpus petition filed by the former president so that the pardon would regain validity and he would be released for humanitarian reasons, which could happen in the next few hours.

His lawyer, César Nakazaki, reported on his Twitter account that he is going to the El Barbadillo prison, where Fujimori is imprisoned, to inform him of the Court’s decision.

The Vice Minister of Justice of Peru, Juan Carrasco Millones, pointed out that the Executive is coordinating actions to be taken in order to annul the ruling of the Constitutional Court.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Fauci warns of possible increase in COVID-19 cases

(The Hill) — White House adviser Anthony Fauci warns that COVID-19 infection rates are likely …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved