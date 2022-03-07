Alberto García Aspe provoked thousands of comments with his reflection on Querétaro vs. Atlas

The former player of the Águilas del América Alberto García Aspe, spoke about the events that occurred in Querétaro vs. Atlas at La Corregidora Stadium, with a premise that provoked thousands of comments.

The disaster that took place in the La Corregidora Stadium during the match that the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro were playing against their pair from Atlas Fútbol Club for date nine of the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX, horrified all of Mexico. And about what happened, Alberto Garcia Aspe, ex-soccer player of Club America, shared his consideration on social networks.

“In all my life I had not seen in Mexican soccer something like what happened today in Querétaro.. TERRIBLE AND TRAGIC. Unfortunately, It is a reflection of what is happening in our country.“pointed out in his verified account on the social network Twitter who knew how to be a midfielder for Azulcrema, as well as for the UNAM Pumas, Club Necaxa and Club Puebla.

The opinion of Alberto García Aspe generated such controversy for including in his statement the members of the Mexican territory, regarding the pitched battle that broke out in Querétaro vs. Atlas at La Corregidora Stadium this Saturday, March 5, that registered more than 35 thousand likes, more than seven thousand retweets and exceeded 2500 comments.

Zague was also sorry for the level of violence in Querétaro vs. Atlas

“Outrageous, shameful and inhuman… It is very sad to see what happened in Querétaro. There will be no words that can explain that barbaric act. Black day for world sport, not to mention for Mexican soccer”, It was the heartfelt message from Zague on his Twitter account, after the confrontation that, at this point, took on global significance.

The message of America in conjunction with Rayados

“On behalf of the entire Club América and Club de Fútbol Monterrey, we are deeply dismayed and enraged with what happened at La Corregidora Stadium From queretaro. Our solidarity with the families of the injured people. I hope that what happened is thoroughly investigated and that it does not happen again.”were the words mentioned by Santiago Baños and Duilio Davino at a press conference.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!