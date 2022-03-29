Alberto García Aspe surrenders to the level of Johan Vásquez in the Tri

After not being taken into account prior to the closing of the Concacaf qualifierthe defender John Vasquez has returned to being a starter with the Mexican team in the games against the United States and Honduras, being one of the most prominent.

Given this, Alberto García Aspe highlighted in an interview for the media outlet ‘W Deportes’, the high level that the Genoa defender has acquired since his arrival in Serie A and affirming that he makes a good pair in defense with César Montes.

“Johan Vásquez when they had seen him play, now he has been a starter and he seems like a great player to me, he is the most consistent footballer on his team, he is a starter, there are youngsters who deserve more minutes in the national team. The central defender with Vásquez and Montes has liked it a lot, that part was the one that had cost the team the most work,” he said.

In addition, the former national team recognized that the main problem of the era of Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team is the delay in the generational change and that is reflected in the low level of play, which leaves between said the possibilities of passing the barrier of fourth match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“One of the changes that hasn’t happened is the generational change of players, the hierarchy of some players has been respected a lot. With the performance we’ve seen in recent months, I don’t think it will be enough for the fifth game. I don’t think that there is a change, but because of the experience I would stay with Miguel Herrera, “he explained.

