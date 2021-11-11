Alberto Livoni from Salsa in custody in Ethiopia. “Delicate situation”

There is also an Italian, the 50-year-old Salesian volunteer Alberto Livoni, in custody in Ethiopia where in recent weeks dozens of local United Nations employees have been arrested during operations against the Tigray rebels as part of the state of emergency in force in the North African country. Livoni, born in Salso, then moved to Pellegrino. “The situation is delicate”, the same sources say, who underline that, if a state of detention normally lasts 72 hours, in Ethiopia due to the current state of emergency the normal functioning of the rules is suspended.

The Italian Embassy in Addis Ababa, in close connection with the Farnesina, is following with great attention the affair of fellow countryman Alberto Livoni, in custody at the Addis Ababa Police Commission, to whom he is providing all necessary assistance and is in contact with the competent local authorities and family members.

Livoni is in good health and is visited daily by the Italian consular authorities in a police station, where he is being held. It was learned from Addis Ababa.

Born in Salsese and then transferred to Pellegrino, he is 65 years old, and is in Ethiopia with Vis, the International Volunteer for Development, an NGO that supports the Salesians in schooling and professional training projects for young people and is very active in the north. of Tigrè. The arrest by security forces dates back to last Saturday and is coming to his home in Addis Ababa after a raid, it was also learned. Two Ethiopian colleagues from Vis were arrested with him.

The Ethiopian authorities want to ascertain why Livoni would have sold 20 thousand dollars to a person: even if no accusations have been formalized, the Ethiopian investigators suspect that the funds were used to help the militiamen of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (Fplt) launched now to conquer the capital. The day before, as known, government military forces had raided a center for the education of children run by the Salesians in the Gottera area of ​​Addis Ababa, arresting 17 priests, brothers and employees in the center. An Italian missionary, Father Isidoro, as it was later learned, was released in the afternoon but the other Ethiopians to date are still in custody.