Albiach demands ERC courage to remove Borràs

07.17.2022 11:42 a.m.



Updated: 07.17.2022 2:26 p.m.



The commons claim CKD to take a firm step to make possible the suspension of Laura Borras as president of Parliament at the moment in which an oral trial is opened for his involvement in the case that investigates an alleged fraud in 18 contracts of the Institution of Catalan Lettersentity that presided when the events occurred.

The House Commons Leader, Jessica Albiachhas urged the party that leads the government and that he supported in his day the investiture of Borràs that he be brave to solve a situation that he considers affects more and more the dignity of the Catalan institutions.

Appeal to Borràs

In an interview granted to Europa Press, Albiach has accused the republican formation of saying “with a small mouth” what should be done with the Borràs case but without specifying how to do it; a situation that is being exploited by the also president of JxCat to cling to the position and assure, as he did in a recent appearance before the press, that he does not intend to resign.

The regional parliamentarian has also sent a message to Borràs herself so that she herself steps aside until her cause is resolved. And she has expressed her preference that, in the event that the replacement finally takes place, she is the first vice president of Parliament, Alba Vergeswhich holds the position temporarily.

In Albiach’s opinion, ERC must indicate which article of the regulation should be applied in the case of Borràs. In the case of 25.4, which is the one that the commons are betting on, it contemplates the suspension of rights and duties of parliamentarians in the case of opening an oral trial for crimes related to corruption through an agreement of the Table.

On the other hand, the formation rejects 25.1, which refers to the suspension in the case of a firm indictment or opening of an oral trial if it is agreed, in this case, by an absolute majority of the plenary.