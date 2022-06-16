[Album de la semaine] “Janky Star” by Grace Ives, little star turned big

Grace Ives could first simply define herself through her ability to put conciseness to the benefit of her music. With ten songs for a duration of 27 minutes, Janky Star, his new album (which can be roughly translated as “failing star”), is quite simply his longest project. Which does not mean that the musician seeks to extend and get into the nails. On the contrary: since his debut in 2016, with the EP really hotthe young woman from Brooklyn makes it a point of honor to enrich and diversify her music without compromising herself in the “mainstream” patterns of pop, where verses and choruses are linked together.

And she stays the course, because if there’s one thing that Grace Ives consistently cheats on, it’s boredom. Even when she sings it on this new album, the musical counterpart never stays in place, whether it takes the form of a celebration with syncopated RnB accents (lazy day) or that it evokes Californian sunsets from postcards, while the tender voice of the singer asserts her love and her need to stay cloistered at home (lullaby). In the past, she had taken over children’s nursery rhymes (4 Future Babes2018) and had created his own ringtones (RINGTONES!! flight. 1, 2017). Listening to this again today, it is obvious that, although the sound has been refined and the style expanded, Grace Ives has never deviated from her path, that of creating a colorful and joyful artistic bubble, unique but accessible to everyone, and in which no taboos are allowed.

With Janky StarGrace Ives achieves the quintessence of her “lo-fi” art, always in a “DIY” perspective: she composes, plays, produces and mixes alone, although with this disc, she signs on True Panther, a fiercely independent label. based a few blocks from her home and which has names like Slowthai, King Krule or Shlohmo in its roster.

No time to fool around for the New Yorker: the album flies by at high speed, with pieces that cut off abruptly. Two to three minutes is all Grace Ives needs to tell her story. “Here’s the only part of me I’ll let you see,” she sings here (Burn Bridges). A small part that is already a lot. Her anxieties remain out of frame, at most she makes furtive allusions here and there to past addictions: in the opening, for example, Isn’t It Lovely (“I wake up next to you / Call it a miracle / I never died one of those nights”), or in the very pretty lazy day (“I became addicted to pain and healing”). For the rest, she is the voice of a generation for whom searching for themselves shares a very fine border with perdition, while using words sparingly.

Musically, it goes from one album (2n/a) entirely composed with his favorite console to an ultra-rich disc in detail. Grace Ives cuts her soft and subtly accompanied vocals to go into the hard part of pop (Isn’t It Lovely), multiplies the references – Nicki Minaj and the series Twin Peaks cohabit in shellyshe picks up Lorde’s “vibe” on Angel of Businesswinks at Fashion by David Bowie in the melody of lazy daybefore setting off on a “trip” à la Kate Bush – and is generous in small programming details with, as a highlight, the “glitch” that she slips into the immense Loose and its powerful chorus. There are certainly queens of pop, but Gracie Ives has neither the pretension nor the desire to be one of them; if, on the other hand, we want to have an idea of ​​the pop sound of the future, it is towards her that we must turn our eyes.