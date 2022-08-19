Album review: Lauran Hibberd – Garageband Superstar

Slack: Quebec term meaning according to the Wiktionary “soft, which is not stiff”, but also “which has little vigor”, as illustrated by the following sentence: my physical education students are particularly slack today. In polished French, we would call these young people big wankers. Luckily for them, these particularly slack young people grew up, told themselves that music was cool, that it didn’t require too much effort, and at the same time created a musical genre that suits them so well: the slacker. Add pop, rock or punk, to the aforementioned adjective, and you get a musical style whose only specificity is to require the minimum of effort to compose, play, and of course listen.

Translation, we make music like many others, but having nothing to wax about, and above all, showing it as ostensibly as possible. A bit like the guy who discussed at the back of the class in high school, with the principle of never working or listening, but who answered all the teacher’s questions anyway, without forgetting, of course, to chew his gum loudly when you open your mouth. The currency of the slacker? “I’m going to talent, tkt”. So inevitably, sometimes it breaks, but when it passes, it’s the foot, the mega class. Suffice to say that at Lauran Hibberd, it passes wide, and the quality is at the level of the attitude of eternal lazy, filled with coolness and I don’t care that it releases.

By laziness, we will describe her music as a mixture of Weezer and Sum41, fed with the bitchy diva of the Britney x Miley Cyrus type. Free Info, Lauran Hibberd was born on the Isle of Wight, but her music smells pretty good of California, weed, filthy rehearsals in her parents’ garage, and American high school hallways filled with junk lockers, bullies , nerds and cheerleaders. Concerning the guitars, there are many guitars… even that they are used in the songs. There is also a battery. And a bass. It’s a little saturated, but not too much. Well, sometimes, but not all the time. And then from time to time a lot, but sometimes less. In general, it sings over a single instrument in the verse, less composition to do, it’s practical, and the chorus sends all the instruments at the same time to make it look like a budget increase. The lyrics have a lot of “ah ah”, “ouh ouh” and “yeah yeah”, for the rest I’ll let you consult AZlyrics, I skipped English lessons.

If you want a general idea of ​​the themes, I’ll give you a list, it’s less literary transitions to make:

– I feel bad about myself

– I am 25 years old and I still live with my parents.

– Besides, my mother-in-law is really a superficial bitch

– People are ultra uninteresting and boring, especially those named Joe

– On the other hand, there are really hot guys everywhere in California (more than in Manchester, in any case)

– Mom, mom, I’m on MTV! Oh, actually no…

– So I’m always bad about myself

In general, at this point in the review, I describe the songs a bit, but nothing better than listening directly, right? Moreover, there is a list of recommended titles above. Have fun. Ah yes, I still have to tell you that it’s called Garageband Superstar, by Lauran Hibberd. And besides, it’s really good. With that, see you later, I have table football at the cafeteria at 3 p.m.! Chuss!