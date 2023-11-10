Album Review: R. City’s new album exceeds expectations

A. The city is the culmination of a lifelong dream shared between two brothers. Theron Thomas and Timo Makaveli grew up in the Virgin Islands dreaming of their future in the music industry. The two moved to America and began their journey, a story filled with moments of success and struggle. More information about the group’s history can be read in this artist spotlight, as well as a review of the recent single from the new album, “This Is Not a Drill…This Is Really Happening”.

R City’s discography, with collaborations with renowned artists such as Rihanna, Akon, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Adam Levine and many more, leaves audiences craving new music from this intoxicating duo. Its exquisite blend of hip-hop, pop and Caribbean music creates a style that pays homage to the brothers’ upbringing and passion for UK drill.

“‘This Is Not a Drill…This Is Really Happening’ is the title of our drill tape because we’ve been promising our fans music for years and we wanted them to know we ain’t bullshitting ” *****Yes this time. “We are coming,” both of them said. The recently released album utilizes heavy drum machines, lush tropical vibes and incredible flows to create R. City visitors got exactly what they were waiting for.

The album begins with a jarring intro that matches the album’s title. “This Is Not a Drill…This Is Really Happening! (Intro)” symbolizes a declaration of war, emphasizing the importance of the album’s release after so much anticipation. The worrisome declaration blends seamlessly into the next track.

“Santo” is an intense combination of rap and steel drums, a testament to the duo’s insular upbringing. This song introduces an incredible verse scheme and flow that will continue throughout the album. The song is an instant confidence booster, revolving around an upbeat chorus and smooth beat. The loud screaming in the background of the track signals the album’s introduction and contributes to the songs’ cohesiveness.

The songs that follow, such as “Tuntun” and “Rock City Party Mix, Pt. 1” are variations on the energy of the first song. Instead of stealing the drums, the brothers introduced Latin guitar and soaring violins to accompany their irresistible rhythms. All the songs flow together seamlessly, a technique designed to immerse listeners in the album’s aesthetic. The latter two songs highlight the rappers’ accents, which they use to their advantage in creating original and unique rhymes.

There are three short interludes scattered throughout the album. They help separate the songs from each other while maintaining the album’s momentum and offer moments of laughter among the heavy listeners. Interludes offer a slice of life from the recording studio and help create an image to associate with the music and the group.

Other songs on the album showcase the songwriter’s softer side. “Das Mai Pam” and “Waves” provide more background vocals that contribute to the song’s moody brilliance. The background ambiance adds variety to the songs, adding more musical elements to the immediate energy of the collection.

One of the most important features of R City is the relationship between the two brothers. Songs like “Kibo” are excellent displays of the duo’s chemistry. The two voices come together in a captivating dance, harnessing each other’s energy and building each other up through their words and passion. Both voices emit similar energy, but both bring out different elements in an all-round display of talent.

Standout songs from the album are “WAPA”, which was released on October 13 in preparation for the album, and “Devil Hawks”. “Devil Hawks” contains some of the best lyrics and flow on the album, with the rhythm aligning well with the bars of the words. The song encapsulates the message of the album and summarizes the energy of the group as a whole.

“This Is Not a Drill…This Is Happening” delivers the excitement and inspiration of a duo that has been acclaimed for their talent and undeniable presence. If his most recent album is any indicator, R City has a very exciting career in the music industry.

@sofiaroux_

sr320421@ohio.edu