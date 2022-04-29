Albums of the week #17 with Bakel, Aprile, Green Montana & Basile Palace

Each week, the editorial staff selects the 4 albums that you absolutely must listen to! Be careful, we have warned you…

Bakel- Proud

bakel something to be proud of! His journey inspires, his voice comforts and his texts give confidence to accept oneself and move towards one’s destiny. Through his first album Proud composed of 8 titles, the artist sings a project between personal and committed texts. Each song has its story and is dressed in an electro production. Sometimes almost dancing on “My street”more melancholy on “8min46sec”… A richness that is inevitably found in the personality of Bakel: touching and flamboyant!

April – From Heaven

It’s time for Aprile to unveil From Heaven, his first album. Driven by titles such as “Keep Us From Even”, “So Good” but also by his duet with the sweet Ehla, this opus was conceived between his native country, Belgium, and France. And this project is a real ode to the emotional journey. Indeed, through 12 tracks where pop meets poetry, Aprile lets us enter the heart of his sensitivity. He uses the ink of his pen to express the feelings that appear during periods full of doubts, questioning…

But what must be remembered with this record is that at the end of every painful moment there is a luminous sequel…

Green Montana – Nostalgia+

For many, confirmation of Green Montana settled on his project Malancholia999. However, the rapper has just revealed Nostalgia + and still seems to have passed. Under the spleen flows that we know him, Green Montana presents us on his best silver cover a versatile album (trap, ride, etc.)conscious of his time (drill, plugg…), while keeping its famous melancholic flex paste. The finishes and mixes are small onions, the production impeccable, and the featuring relevant. The project will find its happiness with both purists and lovers of daring poses. Controlled blow, FR rap is doing more than well!

Our favorite title: “Neymar JR” for the energy of his mood and the technicality shared with SDM.

Basil Palace – To serve you

Take a shaker, put The Weeknd, Orelsan and Elton John inside and it might look like Basil’s Palace. Between rap, song and popthe Parisian artist returns on April 29 with To serve you, his new EP. He introduces himself as the groom of the Palace he built and shows us his Groom life, spending solitary and nostalgic nights dreaming of Palace life. “Life is not a show” he sings in “It doesn’t matter”, proving well and truly that all is not always rosy. A balanced, hybrid EP that we won’t be able to fit into a box, because Basile Palace is an unconventional tightrope walker!