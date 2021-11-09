Alcaraz beats Rune at the Next Gen Finals in Milan

In Milan, the Spaniard beats the Dane in three sets: “Being here was my goal, now up to the title”. From 7.30 pm the evening session with Korda-Gaston and Musetti-Baez

One came from Paris, the other from Bergamo, around the corner, where he won the fourth Challenger of the season on Italian soil last Sunday (in fact he won one in San Marino). Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune are the youngest and most anticipated of the tournament, and despite the difference in rankings, the Spaniard is already number 32 while the Dane is 109, the show was not lacking.

The match – From the very first set, between enthusiastic kids and the scent of popcorn, the fight is exciting. Speed ​​and strength are the ingredients of the match between two players who are younger than Federer together. In the fifth game, everything is decided at the tie break. A head to head in which Carlitos goes up to 4-2 but is resumed, arrives at 5-4 but fails to materialize and in the end he needs six set points to close at 1-0. Second fastest set, with the Spaniard breaking the serve from world number 109 and climbing 2-0. Very fast toilet break, the regulation allows one of a maximum of 3 minutes to avoid the Tsitsipas effect, and Rune returns to the field, but it does not seem that the break has benefited him. And in fact Carlitos, who already has a large slice of Palalido on his side, immediately starts with a break advantage and spreads by closing the set 4-0.

Aggressive – Obviously satisfied the Umag champion who thought he would have more trouble: “I played a very aggressive match, I felt good on the pitch right away – he said immediately after the match -. I knew that Rune won a Challenger last week. and so he was in good shape – so I’m very happy with my performance. ” The Atp Next Gen Finals and the top 50 were the goal of the beginning of the season, both hit and amply: “Being here was a goal of the beginning of the season – he concluded -. I am happy to be in Milan and to play this tournament. ‘there is still some work to be done, because I hope to lift the trophy on Saturday “.

