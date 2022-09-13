Alcaraz wins the US Open: the celebrities who saw the final in the VIP box



Actress Anne Hathaway, singers Bon Jovi and Rick Astley, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and other VIPs who witnessed his feat in New York

Many familiar faces did not want to miss this historic final on the track Arthur Ashe of Flushing Meadows, New York who registered sold out (23,859 spectators) throughout the tournament for the first time in its 25 years.

The VIP box was packed with celebrities. of the world of sport, cinema, music, politics and fashion who saw Alcaraz beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in four sets (6-4, 2-6, 7-6 and 6-3) with a spectacular game by both of them. Among them, the actress Anne Hathaway (Princess by surprise, The devil wears Prada), winner of an Oscar (The Miserables) beside her husband, Adam Shulmanand the American actor Zach Braff.

Anne Hathaway with her husband, Adam Shulmanelsa

The cameras also caught the attention of the British singer Rick Astley, very famous in the 80s for songs like never gonna give you up:

‘Carlitos’ Alcaraz became the “idol of idols” in a heart attack game they also enjoyed on-site the rock star Bon Jovithe comedian Jerry Seinfield (creator of the legendary sitcom Seinfeld) with his wife, Jessica Seinfeld; the influencer Kendall Jenner (the Kardashians), Anna Wintour (director of US Vogue), the model Karlie Klossthe actress Christie Brinkley, host Andy Cohen, the composer, DJ and music producer Questlove, the film director Spike Lee or the Former Mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg.