Alchemy Pay, the agreement with Binance fuels its sensational growth

The growth of Alchemy Pay continues unstoppably. In fact, over the last 24 hours, the ACH price has grown in the order of 142%, a real boom as a result of which it is now in 222nd place in the CoinMarketCap ranking, relative to market capitalization. An ascent which, moreover, seems destined to continue on the wave of the validity of the project and of the news concerning it.

Alchemy Pay: the agreement with Binance

As is now known to those who have had the opportunity to study its prerogatives, Alchemy Pay is a crypto-fiat hybrid payment platform, whose purpose is to simplify peer-to-peer (P2P) payments.

Precisely for this reason the company has created a series of highly prestigious agreements over the last few months. The last of which is the one signed with Binance, according to which the largest global exchange will rely on Alchemy to give life to a payment bridge between cryptocurrency and fiat through the Binance Pay wallet.

Thanks to it, companies will be able to facilitate seamless payments for users and merchants by eliminating management fees for using cryptocurrencies. In practice, interested parties will be able to choose the payment options they prefer, thanks to the Alchemy Pay platform. Which is present at the moment in more than 40 countries in every part of the globe.

The benefits for Binance

In particular, the possibility of greater adoption of Binance Pay made available by Alchemy Pay business partner network. Within which it is possible to notice the presence of brands such as Shopify And QFPay, Pricerite, There it is and the Canadian footwear brand Aldo, among others. An audience such as to make it clear how Alchemy Pay represents a far-reaching project and not yet another speculative cryptocurrency. A feature rewarded by the market with growth which takes effect hour after hour.

Alchemy Pay, John Tan’s comment

The statements made by John Tan, CEO of Alchemy Pay. Who wanted to remember that the project was launched in 2018 with the specific intent of creating a bridge between crypto and fiat. He then added that the partnership with Binance allows us to significantly expand the practical applications of the backbone between the crypto and fiat sectors. That is precisely the one to which the company has dedicated time and resources in order to develop it adequately. In addition to representing a business card of great prestige. Which is currently pushing the price of Alchemy Pay with such force as to make it one of the most challenging cryptocurrencies of the moment.

The agreement is not an absolute novelty for the two companies

It should also be remembered that the collaboration in question does not represent an absolute novelty for Binance and Alchemy Pay. In fact, as early as April last year, the two companies had merged in an agreement aimed at accelerating the widespread adoption of BUSD, Binance’s stablecoin, in Singapore. As part of this agreement, Alchemy Pay was specifically entrusted with the task of making it possible to use Binance USD in a variety of commercial activities. Among them, over 2 thousand high-end commercial vehicles and hundreds of traditional shops.

