Alcohol, Antonella show, lively exchange with Ribéry, Messi’s vacation is buzzing (video)

On June 24, Leo Messi celebrated his 35th birthday. La Pulga received a nice party on the side of Ibiza in Spain, a vacation spot he particularly appreciates. It must be said that before resuming the new season with PSG, Leo Messi can recharge the batteries and was able to count in particular on the presence of relatives of his, such as Angel Di Maria or Luis Suarez. Above all, it is with his wife Antonella and his three children that the Argentinian finds his happiness. But in Ibiza, it’s hard not to be recognized or not to run into people you know when you’re a personality like Leo Messi..

The holidays of the latter are very lively and do a lot of talking on social networks. We take stock.

Messi, a remarkable presence

Leo Messi leaves no one indifferent no matter where he goes. The seven-time Ballon d’Or, considered by some to be the best player in the history of the Socceris frequently asked to take photos or videos. We have seen in the last few hours that Messi had kindly made a video of dedications to the children of a fan:

Lionel Messi pleased a supporter during his vacation by leaving a note for his four children.

“Malena, Matías, Julián and Benjamin, I send you a big kiss, I hope you are well. » ❤️pic.twitter.com/WKDNYqPNFh – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) June 28, 2022

But that’s not all, during his holidays and the many evenings he does, Messi stood out for having had a lively discussion with Ferran Torres and… Franck Ribéry.

See instead:

Also, and as often, Antonella was very caring for him and even reserved for him a little personal dance of which she has the secret.

We let you enjoy:

Finally, we could see a Messi partying with a small glass in his hand and a rather wobbly dance:

Messi’s evening summed up:

Internet users react

The holidays and these scenes concerning Leo Messi have stirred the Web on Twitter.

We could see in particular as comments on the subject :

“A Ribéry-Suarez-Messi attack would have been incredible”

“Lionel Messi made a fan happy during his vacation by leaving a note for his four children. ‘Malena, Matías, Julián and Benjamin, I send you a big kiss, I hope you are well.'”

“I hope the best player in history is having a good holiday”

“I hid Messi’s story for 24 hours so as not to see Antonella out of respect for the goat”

“Messi not Messi Antonella is amazing”

Leo Messi will be expected at the turn in the coming months, whether with PSG or the jersey of the Argentine selection. The Argentine genius will have to lead his two teams to success.

Especially with his country, he who has been chasing a World Cup since the start of his rich career. As a reminder, Argentina will be at the World Cup in the pool of Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. Watch out for the trap for Leo Messi’s teammates…

