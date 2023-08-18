Alcohol consumption during menopause may increase risk of serious diseases

Santo Domingo, Dr./Health Diary.- According to a Mayo Clinic women’s health expert, drinking alcohol in moderation is key to good health, especially for women who are trying to ease the symptoms of menopause.

Dr. Julianna Kling, assistant director of the Mayo Clinic Women’s Health Center in Arizona, says that drinking alcohol during menopause can worsen symptoms and increase a woman’s risk of serious diseases such as heart disease and osteoporosis.

One of the biggest problems for women during menopause is vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as hot flashes and night sweats. About 80 percent of women experience hot flashes and night sweats, and for 30 percent these symptoms will be severe. Hot flashes are caused by disturbances in the thermoregulatory area of ​​the body. Dr. Kling says that alcohol can exacerbate symptoms.

“Many women describe it as a kind of warmth all over the body, which can originate from the chest,” says Dr. Kling. “It’s associated with sweating and it can be totally annoying during the day, but also when you go to sleep at night.”

Sleep problems are commonly associated with menopause. Dr. Kling explains that alcohol can make it harder for some people to get a good night’s sleep.

“While many people believe that a glass of wine can help make them drowsy, the reality is that it alters the quality of sleep,” says Dr. Kling. “This should be taken into account and perhaps reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption before bedtime.”

The risk of certain diseases increases during the menopausal years. These include heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis. Alcohol can make it harder to maintain a healthy weight, which, in turn, can increase your risk of certain diseases.

“Many of us don’t recognize the link between alcohol and poor health outcomes such as breast cancer risk, and alcohol is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer,” says Dr. Kling. “Plus, it can increase the risk of conditions like colorectal cancer, so I recommend reducing or avoiding alcohol.”

Dr. Kling recommends that menopausal women limit alcohol consumption to one drink per day. Please note that different types of beer, wine or spirits can have different alcohol content. Dr. Kling recommends measuring it to make sure you’re getting the right serving size.

In addition to limiting or eliminating alcohol, Dr. Kling also recommends getting regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, and not smoking.

“Those healthy lifestyle habits will give you the best results in terms of the menopausal transition,” says Dr. Kling.