Alcohol has damaged our family

In the tormented Legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, check a letter sent by e-mail from the actress to her ex-husband. The content, which is part of the documentation filed in court, was disclosed on TikTok via the @ profilemagshrts1. In the letter, written in January 2021, Jolie explains her motivations that led her to the decision to sell her part of the Chateau Miraval winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, without her ex-husband’s consent, prompting Pitt to sue her.

Angelina Jolie explains why she wanted to sell Miraval

Chateau Miraval “It is the place where we welcomed our twins and where we got married, in front of the plaque in memory of my mother”explains the actress in the letter then leaked on social media. “A place that kept its promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. I will treasure what it represented up to ten years ago “he explains to the commission. “But it is also the place that marked the beginning of the end of our family And an activity focused on alcohol“he adds with reference to Brad Pitt’s addiction, which would have degenerated into violent episodes in the family. “I had hoped that somehow it could be a way to be united, to find light and peace. Now I see that you wanted to keep me out and, probably, you will also be happy to receive this e-mail ”.

Pitt’s addiction to alcohol at the root of the crisis

According to the actress, the “reckless behavior” of her ex-husband, the squandered money and a series of decisions not shared, would have led her to the conclusion that their plans on the winery were now irreconcilable. “I was shocked by the recent images that have been released to sell alcohol “continues in the letter. “I find it irresponsiblesomething I wouldn’t want children to sell. It reminded me of the painful times“. This is why Jolie would no longer feel like she was involved in a wine-based project when “alcoholism has damaged our family so deeply“. That’s why he would have preferred to sell the entire business to a buyer, or sell his share of the property, thus moving away “from this hard and painful chapter of our lives ”.

Angelina Jolie vs Brad Pitt: “Hands on our son’s neck, he hit me and poured wine on us”

The episode of alleged violence on the plane in 2016

In this regard, Angelina Jolie brought up the now well-known incident that occurred on a private flight in 2016, when Pitt allegedly threw himself at his son, hitting him in the face and pouring red wine and beer on her and the boys. “It’s really painful for me to get to this point. I want to wish you the best with the company and I sincerely hope that the children will feel differently about it someday and that they come to visit you there when they are older. But for me Miraval died in September 2016 and everything I saw in the following months sadly confirmed it ”.