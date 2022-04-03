Alcohol: it is not true that wine “makes good blood”

For a long time, drinking a glass (and only one!) Of red wine at dinner has been a common recommendation of family doctors, due to the alleged benefits that a light consumption of alcohol would have on cardiovascular health. Now, however, a study published on JAMA Network Open disproves this cliché – the result, it seems, of some methodological problems in studies on the subject. There is no alcohol level, not even a moderate one, that does not involve even a slight risk of heart problems. This risk remains low (but not equal to zero) if we limit ourselves to no more than seven drinks a week, but increases progressively and significantly if this threshold is exceeded.

It’s not about the alcohol. In fact, some past research had shown that a modest consumption of alcohol could, for unspecified reasons, protect the heart. In fact, moderate drinkers seemed to be affected less often by heart disease than not only those who drink a lot, but also those who abstain. This apparent protective effect was also found in the new analysis conducted by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT. But it was just a mistake: the fact is that those who consume moderate amounts of alcohol (up to 14 drinks per week) also tend to have other lifestyles that decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as smoking less or not smoking, doing more. exercise and have a lower body weight than those who drink a lot or those who do not drink at all.

Clarify relationships. This conclusion was reached through analyzes of the medical and genetic data of nearly 400,000 people cataloged on the UK Biobank, a large British medical database often used for studies on genes, lifestyle and health. We focused on adult subjects with an average age of 57 and an average alcohol consumption of 9.2 drinks per week. It is not clear why those who consume alcohol in moderation tend to be healthier: but to clarify whether it is due to alcohol, that is, to understand if there is a cause-effect relationship between light alcohol consumption and heart protection, team used a statistical approach called Mendelian randomization. This technique uses genetic variants of interest to study as a tool to isolate the effects of a behavior being studied, in this case alcohol consumption. In fact, it is known that some genetic variants predispose to massive alcohol consumption and others to lighter consumption. Since these variants are randomly distributed in the population, they can be used in the study in an equivalent way to the random assignment of tasks to the subjects involved: it is as if some are assigned the task of drinking a lot for a certain period of time and others that of drinking little, and then they pulled the strings. Except that it is not the researchers who decide but the genes inherited at birth.

Drinking alcohol is always bad. At this point, as the New York Times explains, one may wonder if people with variants that predispose to drink more often have cardiovascular problems than those with genetic variants linked to milder consumption. The answer is that individuals with variants predisposing to more alcohol consumption actually drank more than others, and were also more likely to develop hypertension or coronary artery disease. This increased risk is initially contained, but then the chances of getting sick grow exponentially, they love as the number of weekly drinks or other concomitant factors, such as being suffering from obesity or diabetes, increase. For example, if a middle-aged person who does not consume alcohol has a 9% chance of contracting heart disease, for those who drink a glass of wine a day the chances are 10.5%: a small increase, but after this limit. than one drink a day the risk increases more significantly. Compared to other observational-only studies, which limited themselves to monitoring alcohol consumption and patients’ health problems for a certain period and measuring a correlation between the two, the new work suggests a more direct cause-and-effect relationship between alcohol and disease. cardiac.