Alcohol, jealousy, drugs and even James Franco

MADRID, 29 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

Hardly four months have passed since the end of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, but the film about the case is already on the exit ramp and has presented its official trailer. Hot Take: The Deep/Heard Ttrial, the ‘express’ adaptation of this media process, this will see the light Friday, September 30 in the United States on the Tubi platform.

The mentioned trailer shows what happened during the trialwhich could be seen open on television and which concluded with a judgment in favor of Depp. Thus, the characters played by Mark Hapka (Johnny Depp) and Megan Davis (Amber Hard) appear on several occasions in court, being involved in a media circus in which they were chased by journalists and cheered by their fans.

But, in addition, Hot Take: The Depp / Heard Trial also walks away from the trial itself and, as the trailer itself progresses, will recreate situations of the Depp’s private life and heard both before the litigation, when they were husband and wife, and during it, with alcohol and drug abuse included. Furthermore, it also suggests that there will be recreations of the abuses and the gruesome confrontations between the two…and even includes a mention of James Franco by a jealous Depp.





The film is a tubi original moviea video-on-demand platform owned by Fox Corporation and where will the movie be available starting September 30 in the United States. Along with Hapka and Davis, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial also features Mary Carrig in its main cast. as Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, and with Melissa Marty as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. The film is directed by Sara Lohman.