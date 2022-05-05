Alcohol, not all are the same

The dilemma that has always plagued everyone is whether alcohol is bad or good for your health. The truth lies in the fact that particular attention must be paid to the type of drink you choose because not all are the same. Here is what is best to buy or order at the restaurant.

It is well known that Italians love to accompany their meals with a good glass of wine or a pint of beer. But what are the consequences for our health? A group of researchers has revealed which is the best choice to make at the table.

The risk derived fromalcohol abuse and hard alcohol is mainly linked to excessive consumption. Moderation is always the best choice and even in these cases it turns out to be a winner.

What to choose between red, white or beer?

However, there is a preference between sipping red wine, white wine and beer. Scientists point out that the consumption of beer exposes our body to risks derived from increased visceral fat levels.

This type of accumulation is different from the fat we know. It possesses worse characteristics since settles on the abdominal organsit is difficult to dispose of and compromises the functionality of the organism.

The study found that the consumption of wine has no correlation with the accumulation of fat therefore it would be preferable to choose it instead of beer or other alcohol.

However, there is also a distinction based on the type of wine you prefer. The red glass is rich in polyphenols and some studies have found that even a small amount improves gut health e even contributes to reduced risk of diabetes.

White wine, against, affects bone mineral density. Those who prefer this type of alcohol show a more resistant bone structure than those who consume red.

It is not true that he gets fat only because of wine

Science has also debunked the myth that alcohol users are predisposed to substantial weight gain. The consumption of these drinks is only one of the causes that leads to weight gain. The development of visceral fat is mainly associated with an incorrect diet and inadequate physical effort.

The ultimate goal that scholars have set themselves is that of verify the correlation between excessive alcohol use and the onset of degenerative diseases and cognitive aging among the elderly.

On one thing the world of science is compact and in agreement. Any doctor advises against the excessive use of alcohol which, of course, negatively affects the organism and our psychophysical faculties. So let’s say yes to a glass of wine at every meal, but be careful not to overdo it!