ALD and Leaseplan: wedding in the name of new mobility

ALD and Leaseplan, a wedding that has to be done. At least in the intentions of the French rental giant, which launches an offer on the Dutch competitor.

ALD and Leaseplan: from ownership to use, with connected and sustainable cars

It is a bargain from € 4.9 billion, born from the ambition to create a major world player in the new era of mobility. More and more connected, sustainable and not linked to the property of cars, but to the rental. It is no coincidence that in the press release published online by ALD, reference is made to three fundamental pillars:

the transition from ownership to use on all fronts: B2B, B2C and even B2E (Business to Employee, the offers of companies to their employees).

on all fronts: B2B, B2C and even B2E (Business to Employee, the offers of companies to their employees). data-driven digital transformation of the mobility sector

of the mobility sector the transition to sustainable mobility and zero emissions

To make the leap in quality, ALD has identified LeasePlan as the ideal prey. The Dutch company is among the world leaders in fleet management, with a fleet of 1.8 millions of vehicles. With a global offer that integrates well with the French company.

“The auto sector is experiencing a real revolution”

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history and a first step towards the creation of NewALD“He declares Tim Albertsen, n.1 of ALD. “In front of the big one transformation that is affecting the auto sector and mobility, the operation is aimed at creating a leading global player in mobility. By combining the many strengths of ALD and LeasePlan, gaining size, joining forces in digital and creating a leading player in sustainable mobility, we would transform our industry. And we would be best placed to provide solutions and further increase the value of our offering to our further expanded customer base. This transaction would create multiple opportunities for both companies’ management and talent across all geographies. And it would support our focus on sustainability with a clear path towards zero-emission mobility“.