Sports

Aldaír Rodríguez, former player of America, injury to Robert Rojas – International Soccer – Sports

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

A solitary goal by Argentine striker Matías Suárez gave River Plate victory against Alianza Lima on Wednesday in the first date of group F of the Copa Libertadores, which perpetuates the bad streak of the Peruvian team in this tournament, in which it has not won since 2012.

The first date of the key will be completed on Thursday when the local Fortaleza and Colo Colo from Chile face each other in Brazil.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal)

However, River lost an important player due to injury in this match. This is the Paraguayan Robert Rojas, who had to leave the field after a strong entry by Aldaír Rodríguez, a Peruvian striker with a slow time in América de Cali.

aldair rodriguez

Aldair Rodríguez, on his way through America.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Despite the strong tackle, the match referee, Colombian Wílmar Roldán, did not initially send Rodríguez off. He did a minute later.

The news about Rojas is not good. The Paraguayan would have a tibia fracture, product of the kick of the Peruvian attacker.

“It is the bitter taste that remains beyond the away victory at the start of the Cup. It is the bitter drink that remains. Talking with the doctors, tests are going to be done, but he may have a fracture in the tibia. It has to be confirmed, but it may take a long time for him to recover. He’s strong, he’s going to come back well, but it’s a long recovery,” River coach Marcelo Gallardo said.

(In other news: Tolima paid dearly for its lack of effectiveness in the Copa Libertadores)

This was the passage of Aldaír Rodríguez through America

Rodríguez spent a year at América de Cali and was part of the 2020 champion squad, under the command of Argentine Juan Cruz Real. However, during his time with the Valle del Cauca team, he did not score a single goal in 19 games, 17 in the League and 2 in the Colombian Cup.

SPORTS

Source link

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Wesley Sneijder: shocking physical change of the former Real Madrid soccer player – International Soccer – Sports

15 seconds ago

America is already preparing a new striker to fire Henry and Viñas?

12 mins ago

Donaldson wins Yankees vs. red sox

24 mins ago

Diego Simeone surrendered at the feet of Javier Aguirre and responded to his critics at Atlético de Madrid

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button