Aldair Rodríguez kicks and expels Robert Rojas due to injury in Alianza Lima vs River | Libertadores Cup

Despite the important victory of River Plate as a visitor for Libertadores Cup, Marcelo Gallardo faces the loss of one of its best footballers for a terrible injury.

In the last minutes of the match between Alliance Lima of Peru and the Argentine box, the spirits were heated. And it was a very close game, friction, cut.

At 88′, the Paraguayan Robert Rojas tried to cover a ball in his own half while aldair rodriguez he squeezed it. The attacker, who had briefly spent time in América de Cali, pushed his rival and, seeing him still standing, sent him a disqualifying kick.

The Colombian referee Wilmar Roldanwhich was a bit far from the action, at first he showed the yellowwhile River players faced the aggressor.

Rojas was wallowing in pain on the grass, the doctors went to attend to him and in just seconds they asked for the stretcher. The central defender got on it as best he could and left with notorious gestures of pain: hands in his face, concern around him, everything happened.

Seeing the severity of the injury, Roldán turned to Rodríguez and showed him the red cardboard. Correct rectification of the antioqueño.

Minutes later, Argentine media reported that The Paraguayan’s injury would be a fracture of the tibia and fibula. Hard what happened.

See here the unfortunate action: