Aldair Rodríguez was sanctioned with 5 dates by Conmebol

Bad news for Alianza Lima. The national striker, Aldair Rodríguez received five dates of suspension for the foul he committed on the River Plate player, Robert Rojas during the Copa Libertadores match.

YOU CAN SEE: University: “Puma” Carranza attacked Alianza Lima with a strong message

Conmebol has already notified the campus of Lima Alliance about the sanction that the intimate player received and would soon be announced from their social networks.

As you remember, last April 6, Lima Alliance received to River Plate for the first date of the Copa Libertadores. Aldair Rodríguez entered at 72 ‘when he was losing his team.

Aldair Rodríguez: foul on Robert Rojas

In the 88th minute, Aldair Rodríguez went to dispute a ball against River Plate’s defender, Robert Rojas. Arriving late for the rally, he kicked the ‘millionaire’ player, receiving a yellow card.

Robert Rojas injury

Seeing the seriousness of the injury – a fractured tibia and fibula -, the match referee decided to give the Victorian striker a red card.

The Paraguayan player Roberto Rojas He underwent surgery on April 9 in Argentina and is recovering satisfactorily.

Alliance will appeal

The directive of Lima Alliance will appeal to the sanction of aldair rodriguez since, they consider that it is excessive (5 dates). For now, the striker has already served a day of suspension by not being in the match against Colo Colo.