Aldair Rodríguez was sanctioned with 5 dates by Conmebol

Bad news for Alianza Lima. The national striker, Aldair Rodríguez received five dates of suspension for the foul he committed on the River Plate player, Robert Rojas during the Copa Libertadores match.

