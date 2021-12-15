Alder Lake, 12th generation Intel Core: DDR4 or DDR5 memory, what are the differences?

Among the peculiarities of the processors 12th Gen Intel Core (Alder Lake) there is support for new memories DDR5, without forgetting the “old” DDR4. The world isn’t quite ready for a dry transition to the new standard, so Intel thought about designing a memory controller capable of handling both DDR4 and DDR5.

More specifically, the controller is DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800, although obviously on the platforms it is also possible to install other faster memories without problems thanks to the XMP profiles. For this reason, on the market you will find Z690 motherboard models compatible with DDR4 and others with DDR5.

It is therefore natural to ask the question: if I decide to buy a new Alder Lake CPU, should I choose the new DDR5 or focus on the more tested DDR4? We tested Alder Lake with DDR4 memories set at 3200 MT / s and DDR5 at 4800 MT / s (as per Intel specifications) to find out if and what are the actual performance differences. To do this we used the following components:

DDR5 motherboard: ASUS ROG Z690 Maximius Hero

DDR4 motherboard: TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4

DDR4 RAM: 2x8GB DDR4-3200 15-15-15-36 1T

DDR5 RAM: 2×16 GB DDR5-4800 40-40-40-77

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Video card: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

We rerun the same test suite used for the other articles on Alder Lake, the comparison review with the latest AMD chips, the comparison with the 9th Gen Cores and the analysis of the Alder Lake performance differences with Windows 10 and Windows. 11.

Calculation

In the calculation tests we see a scenario in which often the performances in the different benchmarks are equal or almost equal, with natural variations from session to session. In some cases, the lower timings help DDR4 offer a few percent more performance.

Scientific

In this section we basically look at a tie, with a single case in the AIDA64 test where the DDR5 bandwidth is of great benefit.

Compression and decompression

In the comparison between DDR4 and DDR5, the performance of Alder Lake processors rewards the new standard in the case of compression, with a positive impact of over 40% and a slightly higher total performance.

Multimedia

In the multimedia field the leap forward seen with DDR5 memory is often small, with the biggest difference emerging in DaVinci, where the gap is around 6%.

Personal productivity

Personal productivity tests slightly reward DDR4 memories, but even in this case the gap is frankly reduced and not visible in everyday life, that is, in the use of the PC and programs with the Microsoft Office suite.

Games

Except for one case, probably more related to the game itself than to memory, let’s see very similar gaming performance, with not noticeable differences during gameplay.

Conclusions

Who buys a processor Alder Lake you have to choose between DDR4 memory and the new DDR5. Frankly, to date, we do not have many doubts: we would focus on DDR4. We say this not because the DDR5 are not valid, on the contrary, but we will have to wait some time to see them fully mature; over time the data transfer will go up, while the timings will go down, bringing marked benefits that today are not seen except in some specific test.

We tested at DDR4-3200 and DDR5-4800, but it is clear that if we had tested at DDR4-4000 and DDR5-5200 / 5600 the picture wouldn’t have changed much. If your main concern is the gaming, know that there is virtually no difference between the two standards, at least right now. And this is not necessarily a bad thing, given that the long horizon of DDR5 will lead them to guarantee us greater performance in the coming years.

Those who decide to opt for a Z690 motherboard with DDR5 DIMM slot certainly do not make a mistake, leaving a door open to future memory updates, but in the same way even those who buy a model compatible with DDR4 are not at fault because they get very similar performance. at lower prices.

Yes, the prices: the Z690 motherboards really cost a lot and so do the new DDR5 memories. Furthermore, the latter are scarcely available. The tests tell us that today the expense for DDR5 is not justified and it is possible to assemble an excellent Alder Lake PC by falling back on the more mature DDR4.