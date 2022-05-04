Alder Lake: what the new generation of Intel processors promises

Intel has long been synonymous with microprocessors. These pieces, essential for any computer, are a fundamental part of its architecture and Intel has been manufacturing them for more than half a century.

Intel (acronym that since 1968 means Integrated Electronics) is the world’s largest and most recognized microprocessor manufacturer. It is something to remember that unforgettable nineties campaign, which guaranteed that if the computer included the sticker “Intel Inside” (and the unforgettable little music) was a guarantee that the experience was going to be good and satisfying.

Not only that: with that campaign, Intel managed to be a respected name and, above all, well known by the general public to this day. Few technology companies that are dedicated to manufacturing components —and that do not target the final public— can say that.

Now, although Intel has its competition against other giants (perhaps not so giant in comparison) such as AMD, Nvidia, TSMC, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, Samsung and others, the company formed by Gordon Moore —yes, the same of the famous Moore’s Law—and Robert Noyce in 1968 continues to largely dominate the market.

Towards the end of last year, Intel introduced the 12th generation of its microprocessor families. Named as “Alder Lake” features major changes in the architecture of the processors in relation to its past iterations. This new hybrid architecture is the most important modification for the company since the introduction of cores in a CPU.

We are not going to go into very complex or convoluted technicalities, but we are talking about a new hybrid technology that allows very high performance. The novelty in its construction involves two main processing cores that work alternately, which in total adds up to 18 cores between them and manages to support DDR5 memory and the latest express connectivity standards. Thus, it can run at a low base frequency of 2.4 Ghz or ramp up to a maximum of 3.9 Ghz with turbo boost.

Specially optimized for Windows 11 and Chrome OS, all of the above results in better performance and performance for everything from waking up the computer to be instantly operational, to various biometrics to secure the device, fast charging, longer battery life. , Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and even the possibility of Intel Iris Xe, which are the company’s graphics platforms that are integrated into the combo. Especially for daily work, the performance and response speed of the computer is superior.

As always, the new family of Intel processors is divided into three segments with their respective variants: Core i3-12300, Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K, which would be the top of the line processor.

The star with whom we were able to test this new generation of processors was nothing less than a MSI Raider GE76 17.6″, a stylized beast of specifications wrapped in a very sophisticated design and full of details. It is worth saying: it is probably the most powerful computer that has ever passed through my hands.

Intel was very kind to offer me a trial laptop MSI Raider GE76. The surprise was huge when we found an amazing, voluminous and stylish 17.3″ model, one of the latest devices launched by the Chinese giant MSI, which generally leans more towards high-end equipment for video gamers, although it is also recognized for its multiple computational components.

That’s the difference in performance between the Intel 11 gen processor and this 12th gen processor in a variety of demanding video games.

In this case, we are talking about a portentous large device that stands out wherever you look at it: from its sophisticated and robust design, to its elegant line of RGB colors on the base of the device and its matching backlit keyboard. Inside, we have just a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor along with an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, 32 GB of RAM, a 1 TB solid state drive, ultra-quiet fans and, by the way, a large 280-volt socket. watts. A beast.

You would think that with all that horsepower the battery performance would not be more than a couple of hours. But, surprisingly, the device endured almost six hours of continuous work, without major problems.

As expected, in all processes the laptop flew. There was no waiting of any kind. And by adapting a second monitor, there were no major inconveniences either. When performing graphical and processing stress tests, the laptop behaved like an obedient computerized animal. And needless to say: all the high-demand video games we tried (Guardians of the Galaxy and the ForzaHorizon 5) worked like a charm on the highest possible graphics settings, without any hiccups.

During this year, the new generations of computers from multiple manufacturers should come with the 12th generation of Intel microprocessors, which will mean a step forward in greater computing power, but also a better and more efficient user experience. So if you are planning to change or add a new portable device, this may be the year to do it.

*The prices of the products in this article are updated as of May 3, 2021. Values ​​and their availability may change.