Aldi: 200 hires with Expansion Plan

Aldi will carry out numerous recruitments throughout the country, also in view of new openings.

The well-known discount chain has launched a maxi recruiting campaign to hire well 200 resources to be used at stores And offices.

The selections are open. Here’s what to know about Aldi jobs to fill and how to apply.

ALDI RECRUITMENT IN STORES AND AT HEADQUARTERS

To give the news is the same company, through a recent press release. The Aldi supermarket chain has launched a new hiring plan with the aim of increase by 10% one’s organic, currently made up of more than 2200 employees.

The company, specialized in the large-scale distribution sector and present in Italy with 2 logistic centers e over 120 points of sale, continue to carry on the growth plan national team started a few years ago. The expansion program of the Aldi discount network therefore continues to have a positive impact on local economies and employment, also offering employees the opportunity to stable job with contracts a indefinite period, flexible hours and overtime pay.

Currently, they are approx 200 open positions. Aldi jobs are available in numerous departments, including Shopping, Sales, Logistics And Marketing. The new additions are concentrated, in particular, in the regions of Northern Italy.

PROFILES WANTED

The Aldi hires envisaged by the new hiring plan are aimed at different profiles. In detail, the company selects sales staff, logistics workers, area manager And store manager. Furthermore, the search for personnel also concerns resources to be included in the fields marketing, IT, shopping, real estate development And human resources.

THE GROUP

The multinational Aldi was founded in 1913 in Germany and is part of the ALDI SÜD Group. It has been present in Italy since 2018 and is operational with a head office in Verona, distribution plants in Oppeano (VR) and Landriano (PV), and 128 supermarkets operating in different regions. Nationwide, the discount chain employs approximately 2,200 resources. Globally, the company has approximately 156,000 employees and operates worldwide through a network of approximately 6,600 points of sale distributed in 11 different countries.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in Aldi hiring can visit the careers page (Work with us) on the Group’s website. From here it is possible to know all the open positions and apply to those of interest by filling in the appropriate form online form with the requested data and attaching the CV.

