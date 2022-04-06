ALDI has launched its own Smart Home devices compatible with Alexa and Google Home from only 7 euros

The famous supermarket chain enters the “smart home” world with its first products.

The famous German supermarket chain ALDI decided to enter the world of smart homelaunching their own device collection compatible with the Amazon and Google ecosystems.

The four devices that make up this family stand out for have a reduced pricewhich starts from 7 euros. Among them, we find a video surveillance camera, a smart light bulb, an RGB LED strip and a WiFi socket.

Smart Home at ALDI: the first devices will go on sale on April 6

ALDI itself has confirmed in a press release that all four products will be available for a limited timeand can be purchased in supermarkets throughout Spain from the next Wednesday April 6.

The first of the products is a video surveillance camera with night vision, which offers live broadcast to mobile, automatic tracking function and motion detector. Also, it has two-way audio support between the mobile and the camera, and it is possible to control the direction and inclination from the app. His price is 29.99 euros.

In addition to the camera, ALDI will be selling a smart plug with wifi with programming function and consumption measurement of connected devices. Its price is €8.99, and can be purchased together with the RGB smart bulbavailable at a price of 6.99 euros.

Finally, the brand has announced a rgb led strip with WI-Fi and control from the mobile, two meters long and with thirty points of light. The price is €12.99 and includes both timer and intensity control.

Beyond the price, the great virtue of this collection of devices lies in the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibilitywhich enables voice control.

ALDI is not the first, and probably will not be the last company to enter the universe of smart home. Others such as IKEA and LIDL have already done the same in recent years, launching their own alternatives to the products of the most popular firms, in most cases at affordable prices. more accessible for the general public.

Related topics: Technology

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!