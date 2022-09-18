Aldi is crowned with its cake with for the sweetest public

Currently, and beyond Mercadona or Carrefour, we have a wide market of supermarkets where we can make purchases at low prices and with great quality in all their products, more now that we notice it more than ever. And one of those alternatives is Aldiwhich for many is their favorite store to buy on a day-to-day basis due to its good variety of products with prices low costmore for its varied and well arranged desserts.

However, this is reflected very well with what are the most recent arrivals to the German chain, and where they are presented in a more than successful way on many occasions… and now it seems that too. We speak, in this case, of a new cake that he is called to be the sensation of this type of masses that has been a revelation in his country of origin, Germany, and that have chosen to land in our country along the same path. The reason? What is very original.

It’s a cheesecake from Aldi that comes as one of their greatest hits

Because many of us like this type of cake, and the most traditional are chocolate. Well, now Aldi has decided to complete its assortment with a new type, a new style born in germany that is directed in a great way for those who are looking for something different… and that can be focused on the entire public, as you can see. Do you dare to try it? We are sure that you will be captivated.

The presentation, as you will see in the image below, is fantastic, so we can buy it both for breakfast and if we have a special food with our family or friends. In addition, and as one of its great strengths, this delicious dessert has a fluffy texture with fruit inside it that is surprising, which makes it worth trying to discover that traditional desserts may have a serious competitor.

A fruity cheesecake that takes all the honors

The cheesecake, known as ‘cheesecake’ in English, is one of the star cakes wherever you go. It has earned a place in world gastronomy, being able to taste endless varieties in different textures and flavors. Aldi’s version will not leave anyone indifferent, combining the taste of cheese with a fruity touch. The mango and passion fruit, the passion fruit, manage to give it a freshness and a light texture that anyone will appreciate after the summer.

As such, this dessert that Aldi has brought out is not only shown with an extraordinary recipe, but also prevails what we can happen. Available now in all its stores throughout Spain, we can find this cake for a price that does not reach €2.50counting on a cookie base and a recipe made with free-range eggs. A great flavor for all lovers of this delicious dish.