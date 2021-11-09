Aldi, the German discounter announces 200 new hires in Italy- Corriere.it

The German discount brand Aldi continues its growth strategy in Italy with a new hiring program. The group, present in Italy with 128 stores and 2 logistics centers, has around 200 open positions, including sales staff, store managers, area managers and logistics staff. The group looking for profiles also in the field marketing, information technology, real estate development, purchasing and human resources. All open positions are available on the new career.aldi.it website, from which you can send your application.

Aldi today employs 2,200 people in Italy. The large-scale distribution group recognized as one of the 140 most attractive on the Italian market (Universum’s Most Attractive Employer 2021 survey). In autumn Aldi has made investments to increase its team by 10%. Michael Gscheidlinger, Aldi’s country Managing Director Italy, underlines: Aldi’s new recruitment campaign, in such a complex period but also with a strong desire to relaunch, confirms our commitment to Italy. Our expansion plan launched in 2018 continues to have a positive impact on local economies and jobs. We are committed to continually improving ourselves to ensure a peaceful working environment, based on the principles of respect and enhancement of diversity.



