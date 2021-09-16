Aldo Cazzullo and his new book dedicated to Purgatory: with Dante close to happiness

We reviewed the stars on June 7th. We had remained there, in Piazza Santa Croce, with Aldo Cazzullo and Piero Pel in A seeing the stars again in Dante’s infernal journey in front of the first square alive with people after the long stop of the shows for the pandemic. Today Cazzullo returns to Santa Croce. Not in the square but in the Cenacle of the basilica. And he starts again from where he left off: from Dante’s climb up the hill of Purgatory. His new book Il posto degli uomo (Mondadori) is dedicated to the second canticle. He talks about today in the second of the three days of preview of the Genius Loci festival. In the meantime, the night of Monday was consumed, the one in which the seven hundredth anniversary of the death of the Poet fell. And Cazzullo was a little surprised that the city lived this evening in a sparse way, with various initiatives, instead of filling a square for a White Night: the anniversary deserved it.





He told of Hell in full pandemic. Now the Purgatory while, between vaccines and green pass, we are moving towards freedom. If not a metaphor this …

A double metaphor because Purgatory is the kingdom that most resembles life. Unlike Hell, time flows in Purgatory, the sun rises and sets, a time that approaches happiness, salvation, and Beatrice. We have known our Purgatory on earth in these two years. Then Dante seeks freedom: from sin, fear, death, disease. And we too have been deprived of freedom because of the pandemic, for fear of disease and death.

And now we deserve a little bit of Heaven …

I think the Italians have passed this test. Although with some exceptions: those politicians who have not given great proof of themselves, the no vax. For we can feel purer and more willing to climb like Dante to the top of this mountain of beauty. Purgatory is beautiful because it is like life: it has hope and pain.

The Purgatory full of fascinating characters even if less famous than those of Hell. Which are the most interesting ones to observe today?

The most cited Pia de 'Tolomei even if it appears only in seven lines. But it has multiplied over the centuries, with rivers of literature dedicated to her. the only character in the whole Divine Comedy to worry about Dante. And on a par with Francesca, a victim of femicide. They are the two greatest female characters in the whole Comedy. And let's think about the fact that Dante always entrusts the salvation of mankind to women. Extraordinary also Bonconte da Montefeltro, killed in the battle of Campaldino: his repentance at the last moment of his life means that the Devil cannot claim his soul. And again Provenzano Salvani: the Sienese commander of the battle of Montaperti in Purgatory among the proud because despite everything he was capable of a gesture of humility. And his aunt Sapia, who hopes for the victory of the Florentines at Colle Val d'Elsa in the battle that avenges Montaperti, and is pleased, out of envy. In the end, what does Dante tell us? Florentines, Sienese, we are all citizens of the same city.

Purgatory is a consoling canticle. And perhaps at this moment just what we need.

Purgatory of hope makes us imagine that something remains of us after death. Not only the soul, but also the body. The Divine Comedy “the most beautiful book written by men”, as Borges wrote, because it questions the destiny of man and his search for love. We who have been terrified of death in these two years seek this.

Speaking of love, the parallel between Dante and the film Interstellar is curious.

Everywhere we find something that we can trace back to Dante, from the 3D printers to which I compare the aerial body of the soul in Purgatory, to the Diego Abatantuono of “Viulenti mia” who does not want to be “thrown into Barbagia” but in Porto Cervo. Up to Interstellar where Anne Hathaway says that “love is the only thing we can perceive that transcends the dimensions of time and space” as Casella in the second canto.

Purgatory is not just love, it is also the place of the seven deadly sins. It would be easy to decline them today: the pride of politicians, the anger of the talk show guests …

The vices are always the same today as in Dante’s time, because Dante’s feelings are ours. But Dante was missing one and perhaps if he wrote the Divine Comedy today he would add the circle of narcissists. Dante says that he will end up among the proud because the pride that leads him to write, the search for perfection. But if pride produces results, narcissism is sterile. Narcissus looks at himself in the water and is pleased. Our body of water is the mobile screen.

One cannot speak of Purgatory without mentioning Ahi serva Italia of hostel pain ….

Dante, speaking of Florence, says that only the mediocre engage in politics. We still do not have a mature relationship with power: leaders are not supported or criticized but flattered or shot down. We are a tragic people who think they are melodramatic. Not much has changed since his time: Guelphs and Ghibellines, Montecchi and Capulets. There is a long way to go.