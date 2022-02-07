Aldo Grasso gives a good lesson to those of Report

Reportthat theorem on Berlusconi in the Ranucci investigation

Corriere della Sera, page 43, by Aldo Grasso.

Silvio Berlusconi he had just gotten out of the hospital and up Rai3 was on the air Report with an investigation of Luca Bertazzoni by title The country I love. Here we are not discussing timing, but method. Siegfried Ranucci is free to organize inquiries on Berlusconibut, almost 30 years after the “descent into the field”, I would have expected a qualitative leap, a political analysis, in short, something worthy of Rai, of the public service. And instead here is the moralistic incipit: “Berlusconi he had every right to become president of the Republic, he did not become one because he inoculated society with a model of shortcuts, a man alone in command, personal interests, Bulgarian edicts and mud on his opponents ».

Then there was talk of “audience democracy”, of Come on Italy as a «television product» and of Berlusconi storytelling professional. The big blow of the investigation by Bertazzoni it was a painful interview with Noemi Letizia Casoria where the only question that was asked to the lady was this: “Excuse me, but what part did your parents have in this sad story?”. The method Reportmanagement Ranucciwe know it: there is a theorem to prove to reinforce which interview clips are used, interlocutors such as Lele Mora (at least sincere), a Emilio Fede sick, an olgettine agent, stolen videos, wiretaps, things like that: “the tragicomedy of conspiracy journalism”, as this type of investigation has been defined.

(In the picture Siegfried Ranucci)