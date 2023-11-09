Aldrine Kibet among the promises visited by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba in Spain and the United States

Kenyan football talents shine abroad as Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba updates on their progress at academies in the United States and Spain.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has shared news of the remarkable progress of budding Kenyan footballers who have been honing their skills in academies in the United States and Spain.

These talented rookie players were initially scouted during the National Secondary Schools Ball Games held at the Bukhungu Stadium in August.



Among the rising stars is Aldrine Kibet, a shining light in the tournament who earned the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) after an outstanding performance.

With an impressive record of 25 goals and 27 assists, Kibet caught the attention of scouts and left the country in September to pursue his dreams abroad.



““We are closely monitoring the progress of our boys Aldrine Kibet, Moses Wanjala, Alvin Kasavuli and Ezekiel Nguwa at Nastic Soccer Academy (NSA) in Tarragona, Spain, and Luis Ingavi at Monteverde Academy in Orlando, Florida, USA.” Ababu shared.

Ababau also highlighted the Government’s commitment to promoting talent and providing opportunities.



“We continue to explore and open doors of opportunities for the best sporting talent in our school and university ecosystem, establishing a sustainable talent pipeline to feed our national teams and clubs. Identify, nurture and monetize talents to support livelihoods. This is the essence of Talanta Hela”, he added.

The progress of these young athletes has been exceptional, highlighting Luis Ingavi in ​​Orlando.



With the aim of harnessing and promoting Kenya’s sporting excellence, the government has been actively seeking and nurturing young talents within the school and university system.

As players continue to showcase their skills at prestigious academies abroad, they are not only proud of themselves but also contributing to the development of football in Kenya.

By investing in talent identification and development programs like Talanta Hela, Kenya is creating a platform for young athletes to thrive and succeed at the international level.

