Ale Capetillo recreates a nineties makeup in the style of Biby Gaytán | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

Alejandra models a “90s glam” look created by makeup artist Luis Torres.

Alejandra Capetillo He continues to share with his followers all the adventures and new learnings that he now experiences in his new life now, that he lives in Madrid, Spain.

The young influencer usually shares all kinds of fashion content, however, in a recent meeting with the renowned Mexican makeup artist, Luis TorresEduardo Capetillo’s daughter served as a model for a make-up “class” in which the make-up artist was inspired by the glamor of the supermodels of the 90s and, why not, in the incredible style of Alejandra’s mother, Biby Gaytan.

Alejandra shared the images on Instagram and left more than one shocked, not only because of her beauty but also because of how much she looks like her mother, who by the way reacted shocked, writing the word: “Shut”with big exclamation marks.

The expert in make upis originally from Jalisco and has a long history working for large luxury brands, such as gucci and YSLcoming to make up the greats of the catwalk, such as Cara DelevingneHowever, none of this robs him of his simple and charismatic personality, which is why he quickly became friends with the Capetillo sisters.

after giving a master class makeup artist in Spain, Luis Torres met Alejandra and they decided to get together to record a live video in which the makeup artist admitted to being the number one fan of Biby Gaytán’s style, cataloging her as an icon of the 90s.

“Your mom is for me, the inspiration, you know? When I see your mom’s makeup, I’m like: ‘wow, how incredible they did makeup before’. You have to ask her who did her makeup, “he said.

Being very similar to her mother, Ale was the perfect model for Torres to live out the fantasy of recreating the nineties makeup that the former Timbiriche used to wear in that decade.

Halfway through the makeup transformation, Ale Capetillo confessed that the look that Torres was recreating in her reminded her a lot of her famous mother: “This is super from the 90s, because of this white shadow; reminded me a lot of my mom’s style“.

At the end of the live video, Torres reiterated the great admiration he has for Biby Gaytán, whom he admits he continues to see as a fashion icon and from whom he constantly continues to take inspiration: “90s makeup, for me, is the best ( style) of makeup, because it is the one that still looking amazing after decades“.