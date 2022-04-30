Sports

Alebrijes loses at the table against Cimarrones

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read

Mexico City /

After reviewing the evidence and give way to the competition regulations of the Liga Expansión MXthe Disciplinary Commission decided to apply a sports sanction to the Alebrijes de Oaxacafor his misalignment in the match against Cimarrons of Sonora.

The agency reported that “based on article 27 paragraph h) of the Regulation of Sanctionsthis Commission has decided to apply the sanction of improper alignment to the Club Alebrijes de Oaxaca, for having transgressed the provisions of article 48 of the current Competition Regulations of the Liga Expansión MX, by having registered eight older players in the alignment corresponding to the First leg of the Quarterfinals of the #GritaMéxico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX Expansion League.

“Because of the foregoing, the Alebrijes Club of Oaxaca is credited with the loss of the aforementioned meeting 1-0as well as an economic sanction.

ANOTHER REGULATION?

During the match Atlas vs Americaof the MX Leagueat the Jalisco Stadium, and after it was decided that the capital team had incurred in an improper alignment, since the Uruguayan Federico Vinas warmed up before the game without being included in the squad, the Eagles lost at the table 3-0.

The match had originally ended in victory. 2-0 for him millionaire in that tournament Guardians 2021.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tigres does not believe it: Gignac rules out France and Mexico for another American team

6 mins ago

Real Madrid wants to be crowned in LaLiga against Espanyol before facing Manchester City in the Champions League

18 mins ago

“I am the best player in MLS history”

30 mins ago

LIVE: Necaxa vs. Chivas

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button