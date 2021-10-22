News

Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots and kills a woman on the set of Rust

Lnarrative trick seen and read in tons of mystery books and movies – where a gun that was supposed to be blanks is loaded with live bullets – has unfortunately become a reality. And it was – for now – one that lost young woman. But the death toll could rise.

Alec Baldwin, 63, was shooting a scene from the western movie Rust, just outside the city of Santa Fe, in the United States. At one point, wielding a gun and unaware that it had been loaded with real bullets, fired shots, who reached two people not far away.

American actor Alec Baldwin

The bullets hit Halyna Hutchins, 42 years old, la director of photography of the film, which was declared dead upon arrival at the University of New Mexico Hospital. Joel Souza, 48 years old, director of the film, is now hospitalized in very critical conditions in intensive care at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and is struggling between life and death.

For now, no charges for Alec Baldwin

As the newspaper reported Santa Fe New Mexican, after the accident the actor himself is presented spontaneously and in tears to the police station to tell his version of the facts, which have so far been held plausible by agents. The shooting of the film, of course, was interrupted indefinitely, to allow the police to carry out all the necessary detections and investigations.

alec baldwin

The Santa Fe New Mexican home page reporting the news and showing the desperate actor (santafenewmwxican.com)

Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff, explained that the agents intervened at Bonanza Creek Ranch in response to the 911 call, which arrived at 1:50 pm local time.

And at this very moment the investigations into the type of bullet used to kill and injure the two staff members. This is because, as the film’s production company has confirmed several times, the weapon should have been loaded with blanks. For now, therefore, “the investigation remains open and active»And at the moment« have not been presented allegations to the plaintiff in relation to the accident ‘.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


