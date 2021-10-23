Alec Baldwin, gun on set loaded with live bullets

(Adnkronos) – The prop pistol used by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” was loaded with live bullets. This is what emerges from the documents of the court of Santa Fe, competent in the case, according to which the gun had been delivered to the actor by an assistant director, who did not know that it had been loaded with real bullets and who had said that the gun was she was sure. With that weapon Baldwin killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and seriously injured director Joel Souza. Investigators who arrived on the set confiscated other weapons and ammunition to be used during filming. Baldwin, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing a source from the film’s production, was told that the gun was “cold,” which is a slang term for an unloaded firearm. The actor was preparing to shoot the scene where he pulls a gun from a holster. Crew members had already shouted “cold gun” on set, while the filmmaking team was aligning camera angles and had yet to retreat to the on-set area where the crew gathers to watch the footage from afar via a monitor. Instead, the camera operator was on a cart with a monitor and was checking the shots. Hutchins was also looking at the monitor resting on the operator’s shoulder, as was the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was crouched right behind her. Baldwin pulled the pistol from its holster and fired once without incident, but when he repeated the action, the shot went right in the direction of Hutchins, the director and the operator. According to the story, the bullet, after having grazed the operator, hit Hutchins and then Souza. The person in charge of guarding the firearms is Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24-year-old daughter of veteran gunsmith Thell Reed, and she recently finished shooting her first film as a gunsmith, ‘The Old Way’, a western starring Nicolas Cage. But that is not all. Also according to reports from the Los Angeles Times, which cites two members of the crew who witnessed the episode, the weapon had accidentally fired two shots a few days before the tragic accident. In particular, Baldwin’s stunt double had accidentally fired two shots with that same gun last Saturday after being told the gun was “cold”, a slang term to define a weapon that has no ammunition, including cartridges. to blanks. “There should have been an investigation into what happened – said one of the two men of the crew – and instead there were no security meetings. There was no guarantee that it would not happen again. All they wanted was to run. , run, run “. A staff man was very alarmed by what had happened, so much so that he sent a message to the production manager in which he spoke of a “very dangerous” situation. The production, in a note reported by the Los Angele Times, explains: “The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority.” He added: “While we have not been notified of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or props on set, we will do an internal review of our procedures during the production stoppage period. Santa Fe in the investigation and we will offer psychological help to the cast and crew during this tragic period “

Loading... Advertisements