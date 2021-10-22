Alec Baldwin kills on set with blanks: how it happened

What is a blank gun, how does it work, what is it for And how can it kill? A topic that we talk about again after case of Alec Baldwin, the actor who has killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza on the film set Rust. It will be the ballistic expertise to clarify how it is still possible die because of one scene gun.

The guns used on movie sets they can basically be of two types: guns toy, or real guns loaded with blanks with small explosive charges which simply emit a very scenic blaze but obviously do not release a bullet.

Why aren’t toy guns always used? Because they just don’t look real, they are lighter and are handled differently: in the closer shots you would see the difference. So real guns are used, which a specialized technician who must always be present on the set loads not with bullets but with small charges capable of making a blaze.

When in 1993 Brandon Lee died during the filming of The Raven, the gun was loaded with blanks but remained in the barrel, incredibly, a real bullet that was fired out of the blanks load, it was discovered with the autopsy. In that case, digital special effects technology was primitive.

Five incidents on the film set

The Raven

The first movie to mention when it comes to deaths on the set is definitely The Raven. The actor Brandon Lee he died on March 31, 1993, at the age of 28, from an accidental gunshot fired on the set of the aforementioned film. Lee was shooting the scene where Eric comes home and remembers the moment of his death. It was the one who fired Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy. Even today, the dynamics of the accident are unclear, but the blame has been given to the lack of attention of the producers.

XXX

Another film to mention is definitely XXX. Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double on the set of the Rob Cohen, he was a well-known stuntman and paratrooper. During part of the film, he jumped from a flying car with a parachute but crashed into a bridge, instantly dying. The scene was included in the film, but excluding the terrible ending.

On the edge of reality

In 1983 a film inspired by the TV series of the 50-60s was shot, directed by Steven Spielberg, John Landis, George Miller And Joe Dante. During the making, a helicopter crashed and three actors died: Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children, Myca Dinh And Renee Chen. Since then, on-set safety has been increased.

Top Gun

Another film to mention is Top Gun. The pilot and flight instructor Art Scholl was killed during the filming of the 1985 cult film that allowed Tom Cruise to win the star. Scholl plunged into the Pacific Ocean from 900 meters high while attempting to do a stunt. Neither he nor his plane were ever found.

The sword of Tipu Sultan

One of the worst incidents ever, because it involved many people, occurred during the filming of the Indian TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan in 1989. The film studio caught fire and 62 people were trapped, dying.