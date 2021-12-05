Alec Baldwin on George Clooney’s comments after the on-set tragedy: “His words didn’t help”

Alec Baldwin recently revealed what he thinks about George Clooney’s words regarding the incident that took place on the set of Rust.

Alec Baldwin claimed that the comments of George Clooney on the fatal shooting on the set of Rust “they didn’t help at all.” The 63-year-old actor, who accidentally fired the fatal shot that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins last October, just spoke to ABC host George Stephanopoulos, giving his first interview since the accident.

During the conversation with Stephanopoulos, Baldwin said Clooney’s comments were “out of place“and useless. George, on a podcast last week, pointed out that attention is never too much when handling guns and that guns need to be checked several times before shooting a scene.

Alec Baldwin, after expressing his grief over Hutchins’ death, said: “Well, there have been many people who have found it necessary to contribute some comments to the situation, but it is evident that certain comments certainly do not help. At all.”

“If your protocol is to check the gun every time, well, good for you. I’ve probably handled guns as much as any other actor in my career.“The star continued.”Shooting or being shot by someone is something that happens very often on set. And at that moment I had a protocol that up until that day has never bothered me“.