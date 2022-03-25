Alec Baldwin resumes his career, five months after the tragedy of “Rust”

alec baldwin was placed in the center of the hurricane, after starring in a true tragedy during the filming of the film “rust” on October 21 last year. In the middle of filming a scene with weapons, the actor mistakenly activated a prop gun, which ended the life of the director of photography Halyna Hutchinsalso injured the director, Joel Souza.

Five months after the events, Baldwin returns to work for the production of two Italian Christmas films. In full legal battle to clarify what happened at the location of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Alec traveled to Italy to film the Christmas movies “Kid Santa” and “Billie’s Magic World”, films in which he will share credits with his brother William.

alec baldwin is willing to resume his film career, under the direction of the Italian Francesco Cinquemani, with whom he already worked in 2016 for the movie “Andron – The Black Labyrinth”. The filming of the new films that the Baldwin brothers will star in began in Rome and what little is known is that it will be a hybrid between real image and animation.

The actor tries to resume his career, after starring in a tragedy on the set of “Rust”.

Photo: Instagram

These two new movies of the actor come after “rust” canceled production indefinitely to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hutchins’ death in October.

During rehearsals near Santa Fe, a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live bullet that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. TO Baldwin, according to the actor himself, he had been told that the weapon was “cold” or unloaded. In the first interview of Alex after the incident, in December, the actor insisted that he did not pull the trigger.

Alec Baldwin after being questioned after the tragedy in “Rust.”

Photo: Instagram

The family of hutchins pfiled a murder lawsuit against Baldwin and other members of the team in February, under the arguments that Baldwin and “others responsible for security on set” led to Hutchins’ “tragic and senseless death”. Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, filed the lawsuit on behalf of him and her 9-year-old son, Andros.

Cast members such as chief electrician Serge Svetnoy and script coordinator Mamie Mitchell have also sued for alleged negligence on set.