Alec Baldwin Says ‘Rust’ Contract Makes Him Untouchable | Beetroot



TMZ

Alec Baldwin says his “Rust” contract makes him trial-proof in the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins and continues to blame her for the fatal incident.

Baldwin’s attorneys filed an arbitration claim, claiming that his settlement protects him from any financial liability in connection with Hutchins’ death. What’s more, lawyers say Baldwin’s legal fees should also be covered by the production.

But that is not all. In the documents, Baldwin says that Hutchins was the one who told him how to position the gun, saying, “He instructed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where he was aimed at it. She was carefully looking at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back, as she gave these instructions.”

The attorneys continue… “In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a fundamental and vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live cartridges.”

The attorneys also say that Baldwin asked Hutchins if he wanted the hammer removed… the attorneys say that Hutchins said yes.

And there’s this… the documents refer to Baldwin’s interactions with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, shortly after the shooting. When Hutchins hugged Baldwin, the actor’s attorneys say Hutchins said, “I guess we’re going to get through this together.”

That relationship blew up after Baldwin sat down with ABC News and not only absolved himself of responsibility, but blamed Halyna.

Doctors say it’s not the actor’s responsibility to check a gun for live ammunition…lawyers say it’s the gunsmith’s job.

As for liability for Baldwin’s Executive Producer title, lawyers say his contract indemnifies him. Also, the lawyers say, Baldwin was just a creative EP.

As we reported, there were numerous security issues on set, to the point that some crew members organized a march.

Matthew Hutchins and his son are suing Baldwin and others for wrongful death.