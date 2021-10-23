Alec Baldwin shoots and kills director of photography

Tragedy on the set of the western movie ‘Rust’ at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin, according to US press reports quoting the county sheriff, fired a prop pistol killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42 and seriously injuring director Joel Souza, 48, now in intensive care, in critical condition. Baldwin did not know that the gun was loaded with live bullets. As reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office, on the phone, “shocked and in tears” after news of the 42-year-old’s death.

Baldwin’s Pain

“There are no words to describe my shock and sadness at the tragic accident.” Alec Baldwin tweets it in what is his first comment on what happened on the set of Rust. “I am cooperating with the police investigation and I am in contact with the husband” of Halyna Hutchins.

Who was the victim

The thoughts for the victim of the tragedy on the set of the film ‘Rust’, the director of the photography Halyna Hutchins was killed by the accidentally fired shot by Alec Baldwin while handling a loaded weapon. In 2019 he had been called a “rising star” of cinematography from ‘American Cinematographer magazine’. Hutchins, who was 42, was Ukrainian and had grown up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. He had studied journalism in Kiev and cinema in Los Angeles. She was director of photography in 2020 for the action film ‘Archenemy’, directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer who wrote on Twitter today: “I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so infuriated that such a thing could happen on a Sept. In a statement the ‘International Cinematographer’s Guild’ stressed that Hutchins’ death is “devastating news” and “a terrible loss”.

Causes all to be clarified

It is currently unclear whether the prop gun was loaded with live bullets or if the gunpowder used accidentally threw deadly debris. In fact, it is not yet understood whether the actor fired one or more shots or not. In the first case it should be clarified how Baldwin managed to hit two people. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. The production company specified that the weapon used had to be loaded with blanks, and it is therefore particularly strange that he could have killed: and the investigation focuses precisely on the bullets left. “Alec Baldwin came spontaneously and answered some questions, providing clarification. At the moment no one has been charged or arrested,” he explained to AFP sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios. The production company has released a note saying it is “devastated” by what happened and offers psychological help to everyone who worked on the film. Filming has been suspended indefinitely. The cast of Rust also includes Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel.

The shock of colleagues

There are several horrified and pained reactions from Baldwin’s colleagues, from actors to other professionals working in film. Director James Gunn tweeted: “The worst of my fears is that someone will happen to be fatally injured on my set“. Elijah Wood, the Frodo of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, wrote: “This death is something horrible and devastating”. Paul Scheer, star of The League he added: “My stomach tightens at what happened, there are so many rules to follow so that things like this don’t happen that I wonder how it was possible. A lot of people have been negligent.” Actress Debra Messing, who was a colleague on the set of Baldwin, however, took his defense: “No! He was given a prop weapon, he used it and something catastrophic happened. I pray for his family and that of the victims” .

The Raven

The March 31, 1993 actor Brandon Lee died on the set of Il Corvo at the age of just 28. Even in that case it was an accidental gunshot that killed. To shoot was Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy. Lee was shooting the scene where Eric comes home and remembers the moment of his death. According to the producers, the accident occurred due to a series of unfortunate events resulting from the negligence of the staff members: needing inert bullets, they built them by hand by removing primer and gunpowder from real bullets. Due to an oversight, which later proved fatal, one of the bullets was not deprived of the trigger. Brandon died in the hospital after a lengthy surgery.

Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double on the set of Rob Cohen’s action, he was a well-known stuntman and skydiver. During a sequence of the film he jumped from a flying car with the parachute but ran into a bridge, being killed instantly. The scene was included in the film, with the exception of the terrible ending.

On the edge of reality

Fatal accident even in a film directed by Steven Spielberg, John Landis, George Miller and Joe Dante. In 1983 during the making of The Edge of Reality, a helicopter crashed and killed three actors: Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children, Myca Dinh and Renee Chen. Landis, who had requested special effects and explosions, had several legal problems.

Top Gun

Pilot and flight instructor Art Scholl was killed while filming “Top Gun”1985 cult film. Scholl crashed into the Pacific Ocean. His body was never found.

The sword of Tipu Sultan

But the dramatic record of the highest number of deaths recorded on a film set has won, if it is possible to say so, the Indian TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan, in 1989. 62 people lost their lives following a fire, trapped inside the film studio. The same director and actor Sanjay Khan, following severe burns, underwent 72 surgeries.