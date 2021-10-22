Alec Baldwin shoots on the set but the gun is loaded: director of photography dies

Listen to the audio version of the article

The set is tinged with blood Rust, a western film directed by Joel Souza in production these days in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin, the film’s actor and producer, fired off the entire magazine of what he believed to be a prop pistol and ended up killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring the director himself. This is the crime scene, as described by officials from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office. Hutchins, 42, was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Baldwin overheard by the sheriff

Production of the film has been discontinued. A Baldwin spokesperson spoke of an on-set incident caused by a gun that should have been loaded with blanks. The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reports that the 68-year-old actor was spotted shortly afterwards near the sheriff’s office in tears, but attempts to get a comment from him were unsuccessful. The International Cinematographers Guild confirmed that the woman killed was Hutchins, director of photography. “The details are not clear at this time, but we are working to find out more and will carry out a full investigation into this tragic event,” union president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement.

The portrait of Halyna Hutchins

Hutchins, 42, was the director of photography on the 2020 action film Archenemy, with Joe Manganiello. Graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015, she was considered a ‘rising star’ by magazines such as the ‘American Cinematographer’ in a 2019 review. ‘I’m so sad that I lost Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set, ”the director of Archenemy Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. “He was a brilliant talent dedicated to art and cinema.” Actor Joe Manganiello called her “an incredible talent” and “a great person” on his Instagram account. He said he was lucky to have Hutchins as the cinematographer on the film. Baldwin had previously produced the 2019 Souza film, Crown Vic, played Thomas Jane as a LAPD veteran chasing two violent bank robbers.

The intervention of the police

Officials from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office responded at around 2 p.m. to a call from the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set, Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said. The ranch has been used in dozens of films, including the recent Western starring Tom Hanks News from the world. Investigators are investigating why the gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks actually contained a real bullet. “This investigation remains open and active,” Rios said in a statement. “No charges have been filed in connection with this incident. Witnesses continue to be heard by detectives. ‘ Filming of Rust they were to continue until early November, according to a New Mexico Film Office press release.

The precedents of Brandon Lee and “Cover Up”

The film is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after the death of their parents in Kansas in 1880. The teenager runs away with his long-lost grandfather (played by Baldwin ) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local farmer. The incident on the set is somewhat reminiscent of what in 1993 led to the death of Brandon Lee, 28, son of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee, who died after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a scene from death for the film The Raven. A Twitter account run by Lee’s sister Shannon reports: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and to everyone involved in the ‘Rust’ incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Point”. In 1984, however, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop pistol that should have been loaded with blanks while pretending to play Russian roulette with a 44 Magnum on the set of the television series. Cover Up.