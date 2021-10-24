News

Alec Baldwin, the chief gunsmith was Hannah Gutierrez, 24 in her second job. “He was a little careless with weapons”

It’s still yellow on the tragedy that hit the world of cinema last Thursday. On the set from Rust, the actor Alec Baldwin accidentally hit with a pistol there director of photography Halyna Hutchins, killing her, and the director Joel Souza, was injured. Only after a few hours, it became known that the gun was loaded with real bullets, unbeknownst to the actor and cast. Of the stage gun it was responsible the boss gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez, 24 years.

As we read on the The Sun, a source who previously worked with Hannah on the film The Old Way with Nicolas Cage (the first for the 24-year-old), said: “It was a bit negligent with the weapons, the shook from time to time“. Reporting the episode related to the previous film in which Gutierrez worked, it seems that there was a period of Suspension from the resumed because the girl had entrusted a prop gun to an 11-year-old without having properly checked it.

Hannah, which he inherited from his father the passion for Weapons and it was made by him teach the field craft, last month made statements in a Podcast – Voice of the West, right on his first film with Nicolas Cage, coming out soon in theaters. “I just finished work to The Old Way, my very first western. It was also there my first time as a chief gunsmith. In the beginning I was a lot nervous and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure to be ready, but doing it, everything went well ».

Pope she taught me everything – she continued -, but I understood a lot of things by myself through observation, looking at it work or just knowing how firearms work. I think loading the blanks was the thing the most frightening for me. I was on high alert and I said to myself: ‘oh, I don’t know anything’“.

Meanwhile, last night, Saturday, October 23, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, there was one wakefulness to commemorate the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, died on the set in the United States. Many present industry professionals who lit candles in his honor. As reported by the BBC, Reuters Sandie Kay, a colleague of the deceased, said: “She was so dynamic. When something like this happens, it is devastating for everyone”.

Some people were seen with signs asking for more security measures on movie sets.

Last updated: Sunday 24 October 2021, 9:47 pm

