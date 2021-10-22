Alec Baldwin, the points to be clarified and the first hypotheses behind the tragic accident on the set

Santa Fe (New Mexico), October 22, 2021 – A tragic one accident. Not the first, to tell the truth, of its kind. Alec Baldwin is on the set of ‘Rust’, the new western film by Joel Souza, co-produced with the American actor who stars in peliccola. It is 13:50 local time (21:50 in Italy). To the Bonanza Creek by Santa Fe Ranch, in New Mexico, a scene is shot in which Baldwin, as per script, has to shoot a gun. It is difficult to imagine a more banal context in a western. But when the ‘Hunt for Red October’ and ‘Code Mercury’ actor opens fire, something goes wrong. According to Tmz there pistol it is not loaded salvo: bullets explode, perhaps splinters. And it’s tragedy: the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42 years old, she is fully hit. Urgently transported by plane to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, she dies shortly after from her injuries. Also injured director Joel Souza who, fortunately, would not be hospitalized in intensive care as initially reported by the Daily Best. “Joel is out of the hospital,” wrote actress Frances Fisher, who is part of the cast of ‘Rust’, denying the information circulated in the morning. An investigation was immediately opened into the incident.









The points to be clarified

There are several unanswered questions surrounding this dramatic story. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Baldwin did not know the gun was loaded with live bullets. The actor introduced himself spontaneously and also answered some questions. He explained his version of events that at the moment “no one has been accused or arrested”. But the production company specified that the weapon used on the set had to be loaded with blanks and it is therefore particularly strange that it could have killed. Investigations now focus on those bullets that came from the barrel. You have to find out what really came out of the weapon, since it didn’t have to be loaded with real bullets.

One of the first hypotheses is therefore that of a malfunction of the prop gun. “The details are not clear at this time, but we are working to find out more and support a full investigation into this tragic event,” said International Cinematographer’s Guild President John Lindley and Executive Director Rebecca Rhine. The Bonanza Creek Ranch, location of the filming and theater of the tragedy, it is a ranch often used as a set for western films. The police immediately shut it down. Baldwin’s role was that of an outlaw, Harland Rust, who wants to help his 13-year-old nephew sentenced to hang for murder.









Previous

The death on the set, unfortunately, is not an unprecedented one. The most famous case – and similar to what happened in New Mexico – is perhaps that of Brandon Lee, son of the unforgettable Bruce, who died while filming The Crow, Il Corvo. It is March 31, 1993: due to a series of unfortunate negligence, a real bullet remains by mistake in the barrel of a gun loaded with blanks: in the explosion of the shot the nose cone is fired and hits Lee in the stomach who dies after a desperate intervention in the hospital. The peculiarity, which caused a sensation at the time, is that to complete the film, which later became iconic, the actor was ‘resurrected’ by computer graphics.

In April 2002, during the filming of XXX, Harry O’Connor, Stunt double for Vin Diesel, he jumps from a car in flight with a parachute, crashing into the pylon of a bridge. He dies instantly. In September 2006 Steve Irwin, famous TV face known as the ‘Crocodile Hunter’, is filming underwater footage for a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef, in Austrialia. It is stung by a common parsnip, a kind of breed. Attempts to rescue and revive him are useless.

Here five cursed deaths on the set