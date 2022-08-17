Alec Baldwin: “The question is: Who put a real bullet in the gun?”

Los Angeles, USA

Four days after the FBI concluded that Alec Baldwin did pull the trigger in the accident that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins, The actor appeared on journalist Chris Cuomo’s podcast to assert that the question authorities need to ask is “Who put a live bullet in the gun?”

“The person responsible for safety during filming said the gun was safe and that we could be calm when he gave it to me. (…) Why did she say this if he didn’t know or hadn’t checked?” Baldwin added.

The interview with Cuomo was uploaded this Tuesday to the various audio platforms but it is unknown if It was recorded prior to the FBI report.

In any case, Baldwin qualified the statements he made weeks ago about not pulling the trigger during the filming of “Rust” and argued that “cocking” the barrel of the revolver (repeatedly hitting the rear firing pin) caused it to fire.

The actor compared this technique with the one used in western movies whereAccording to Baldwin, if the hammer is pulled back without having locked it, a bullet can be fired “without someone having to pull the trigger”.

Federal investigations contradict this version of Baldwin since, according to the report, the weapon was “intact and in a functional state”, so “it could not be fired without pulling the trigger”.

The “Rust” case focuses on the event that occurred during the filming of this film on October 21, when director of photography Halyna Hutchins died after being shot by a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin.

For his part, the director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident.

After this, the Hutchins family denounced Baldwin for reckless homicide, but the prosecution has not filed any charges against the actor.

The authorities of New Mexico (United States) filed fined $140,000 in April to the producers of the filming of “Rust”, among which is Baldwin, for not guaranteeing the security protocol

For now, Santa Fe County (New Mexico) investigators are waiting for the FBI to finalize the ballistics report and for Baldwin’s cell phone records to be examined, before turning the case over to prosecutors for investigation. file possible charges.

Similarly, as requested by Baldwin, it is trying to find out how a real bullet leaked on set escaping the control of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the commanding weapons specialist on “Rust”.