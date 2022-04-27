Entertainment

Alec Baldwin: they disclose the first images of the filming of Rust, where the actor accidentally killed the director of photography

The authorities released images of Alec Baldwin practicing with the weapon on the set of the movie Rust.

The police released this Monday images of the shooting of the feature film rustin which actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun and caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, last October.

The recording records the moment before the fatal outcome, in which the American actor is seen rehearsing with the weapon in front of the camera.

The Santa Fe County police in the US state of New Mexico, which is in charge of the investigation, also released other on-set images and interviews with various witnesses, including Baldwin himself.

However, the results of forensic examinations are still awaited to determine if the 64-year-old actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

