Alec Baldwin will team up with Olga Kurylenko

Alec Baldwin and Olga Kurylenko will star in an action spy thriller, directed by Jesse V. Johnson.

Today it has been possible to know the news that the veteran actor Alec Baldwin (Mission Impossible 6) and actress Olga Kurylenko (Oblivion) will star Chief of Station. The film will be directed by Jesse V. Johnson (White Elephant) from a screenplay by George Mahaffey.

In Chief of Stationa former CIA station chief (played by Alec Baldwin), after discovering that his wife’s death was no accident, is forced to return to the underworld of espionage, teaming up with adversaries and a rogue agent (played by Olga Kurylenko), to unravel a conspiracy that defies everything he thought he knew.

Jesse V. Johnson has recently directed white-elephant, starring Bruce Willis, Michael Rooker, John Malkovich and Olga Kurylenko whom he will direct again in Chief of Station. He has also directed avengement, starring Scott Adkins (his favorite actor), and Triple Threat, starring Tony Jaa. Before becoming a filmmaker, he worked as a stunt coordinator and stuntman on big-budget films such as Mission Impossible 3, Planet of the Apes, Total Recall, Terminator 3 Y Starship Troopers.

“I am honored to collaborate on this epic action adventure with one of the true legends of cinema, and pairing Alec and Olga will certainly bring some magic to the screen, she is a force of nature”Johnson told Deadline.

Olga Kurylenko and Alec Baldwin do not stop working

Currently we can see Olga Kurylenko in the Hulu fantasy series, which can also be seen on Disney +, The princess, with Joey King (Bullet Train). The Ukrainian-born actress will next star in Netflix’s spy drama series, treasoncreated by the writer of the bridge of spies, Matt Charman, opposite Charlie Cox. Alec Baldwin is currently working on kid santaand has recently been seen in the series Dr Deathand has lent his voice to Mayor Strawberry in the return of the animated series of the fruits. Baldwin is also looking forward to returning to work on the film. rusta production that made headlines due to the unfortunate accident that cost the life of the film’s cinematographer, Mamie Mitchell.

Steve Lee Jones produces Chief of Station for Bee Holder Productions and Matthew Shreder for Concourse Media, who executive produces and handles worldwide rights.

“Jesse continues to deliver fun escapist fare that works flat out, and we’re so excited to team him with Alec and Olga in this elevated, layered international film that will take Alec back to some of the classic films that made him an icon. screen, and Olga will add the sizzle that will make this a must-see thriller.”said his producer.