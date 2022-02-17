Alec Baldwin’s clear message after receiving the lawsuit for reckless homicide

In the last hours, Halyna Hutchins’ relatives denounced alec baldwin, who held the gun that killed the filmmaker and was also the producer of ‘Rust’. For this reason, the lawyers believe that the actor is ultimately responsible for the tragic event.

The announcement was made official by attorney Brian Panish, representing the late filmmaker’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros. The lawyer defined the behavior of Baldwin and the rest of those responsible for the accident as “unwise“, which led to a “meaningless and tragic” death.

According to the legal representatives of the deceased cinematographer, up to 15 security protocols were breached during the filming of ‘rust’: “If they had been followed, this would never have happened.“.

Shortly after, the actor, very assiduous in social networks, published a video on his Instagram account in which during his 25 seconds he only focused on some illuminated signs in the middle of the night that said: “Everything will be fineAlong with the post, you have mentioned the profile of the Parrish Art Museum, to which these signs may belong.

Alec Baldwin’s family, their great support in the face of accusations

Since the investigation began after Halyna’s death on the set of ‘Rust’, Baldwin has always been predisposed to collaborate with the process coming to say: “Nobody wants the truth more than me“.

But in the weeks since the fatal accident, the family of Halyna Hutchins pointed to the American producer as maximum responsible from what has occured. The filmmaker’s father blamed her saying that he did not understand her behavior.

Meanwhile, the pillar where the faith of the actor is sustained is that of his family. His children and his wife, Hilaria Baldwinhave had gestures of unconditional support towards him, such as the last messages that his wife has dedicated to him under the protection of their children.

