Alec Baldwin’s emotion one day after interviewing Woody Allen and the harsh comment that anticipates criticism

Alec Baldwin announced this Sunday that he will interview Woody Allen on an Instagram Live.. The talk will take place this Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Argentine time and can be seen live through the actor’s account on the same social network.

The talk will face two stars who have recently been at the center of controversy. The interpreter, for having been the author of the shot that killed the cinematographer of the film rust in a tragic incident recorded during a rehearsal in 2021, and the legendary and controversial director, who is weighed down by the accusations of Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter, for alleged sexual abuse during his childhood.

Anticipating possible criticism of the character chosen for the interview, Baldwin stated in a video that he uploaded to social networks: “Next Tuesday the 28th I will be doing an Instagram Live with…”, he first expressed without mentioning the filmmaker. Then, showing the cover and back cover of Allen’s recently released humor book, he revealed the name of his guest. Baldwin went on to say: “I love you Woody.. Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday at 10:30 am (North American time). I’ll be there”.

Along with his publication, the interpreter also wrote: “Let me start this by stating that I have zero interest in judgments and prudish posts from anyone. Obviously I’m someone with my own set of beliefs and couldn’t care less about other people’s speculations. If they believe that a trial should be carried out through an HBO documentary, that’s their problem”, he maintained before possible critical opinions regarding the choice of the character of his interview.

Baldwin thus referred to the HBO documentary miniseries, Allen v. farrowin which Dylan and his mother, Mia Farrow, reaffirmed the testimonies they first raised in 1992. The accusations against Allen were revived with the 2021 release of this material directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering.

The actor worked with Allen on Alice (1990), in to rome with love (2012) and in blue jasmine (2013). He has remained one of the director’s staunchest defenders, along with figures like Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson and Jude Law. “If there was evidence that he is guilty, I would have stopped working with him,” Javier Bardem also expressed in 2018. At the beginning of the same year, Keaton also pronounced: “Woody Allen is my friend and I will continue to believe him. It would be nice if you watch this interview on 60 minutes from 1992 and see what you think”. On the contrary, among those who were critical of his experience with the filmmaker, Kate Winslet, Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet stand out.

Allen always denied the accusations against him and two extensive investigations into the case were closed without charges being brought against him. The author of cinema classics such as Manhattan Y Hannah and her sisters continues to make films, although his contract with Amazon was canceled after the conflict reignited. Later, the director reached a settlement with the company, signed in 2019, after suing it for $68 million.

Baldwin himself has also been the subject of lawsuits in the last period for the fateful incident recorded in October 2021, which resulted in the life of Halyna Hutchins on the set of rusta new western in which Alec serves as the lead actor and producer.

Weeks ago, images taken by the front camera of a police officer who attended the set of rust, where doctors, nurses, officers and other personnel can be seen moving frantically between screams and sobs after the shots. According to this material released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, and which is part of the investigation into what happened, you can also see the moment in which the officers speak with different witnesses of what happened, such as the armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and an assistant who handed Baldwin the gun with which he fired during rehearsal.