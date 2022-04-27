Alec Baldwin’s first reactions after the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’

⌚Reading time: 3 minutes

The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to generate controversy, especially after the statements made by the actor in the Fairfax County Circuit Courtwhere he revealed in recent days that his ex-wife insulted him, belittles him and reprimands him.

In addition, Depp noted that violence often ensued, either with a slap or a shove heard or with this one throwing the remote control of the television or a glass of wine in his face. But one of the things that caught the most attention was when he revealed that, after an argument, Amber Heard he defecated on his bed.

However, in the last hours it transpired that, after the accusations of Heard, Disney made the determination to block his return to any future project of the successful saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”, including the sixth and final installment of the franchise, which is in its development phase and to which I would not return. But not only that, the actor was also removed from another of the most profitable franchises of the moment, “Fantastic Animals”.

Johnny Depp says goodbye to his greatest character

In accordance with Varietythe actor assured that he would refuse to return to the saga of Disney during his most recent statement in court in Fairfax for the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife AmberHeard, after she published an article in the Washington Post in 2018, in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, although she never mentioned the actor, her lawyers assured that it was a clear reference to the accusations that the actress made in 2016 when she filed for divorce and a restraining order.

Instagram

For this reason, Depp He filed a lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife, in which he claims 50 million dollars for the damage caused to his career, image and reputation. During the new judicial process, the actor was questioned by ben rottenbornhis ex-partner’s lawyer, before whom he assured that he would not return to the franchise of Disney Even if the company asked for it.

“The fact is, dr deppyes Disney came to you with 300 million dollars and a million alpacas, would nothing in this world make you work with Disney in a movie of “Pirates of the Caribbean”? correct?”, to which Johnny Depp He responded emphatically: “It’s true. Mr Rottenborn”.

With this legal maneuver, the lawyer for heard intended to prove to the jury that Disney had already set aside Depp from the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean” before his client wrote the article in the The Washington Post.

The same defense attorney pointed to an article in the Daily Mail published on October 25, 2018 that said that the actor was already in the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean”, which the actor said he did not know, who pointed out that the company continued to use his character in its different theme parks.

With information from tvazteca.com