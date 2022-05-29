Alec Baldwin’s mother loses her life at 92, fired | INSTAGRAM

It was with a statement shared on his official social networks that Alec Baldwin announced that his mom lost his life 92 years old, accompanied by a text and two images where she wanted to reflect all that love and admiration she feels for her, her six children love her.

Some other messages also arrived from his other brothers, as well as from his grandchildren, a really dear person, practically the matriarch of Clan Baldwina pillar that supported the family.

The words Alex used were as follows: “It is with the deepest regret that my family releases the following statement. Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, passed away today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92 years old. Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the daughter of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise, and Rebecca.”

“She met her future husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, while they were both attending Syracuse University. In 1954, Alec, as his father was also called, moved the family to Long Island, where he taught history and coached football and shooting at Massapequa High School until his departure at age 55. in 1983”.

He also took it upon himself to talk about his market research job for a company called Quick Test.

But perhaps the most sensitive issue of all was the diagnosis made in 1991 where it turned out to have breast cancer, surviving by joining a support group for people with this situation in their lives.

“With the support of then-university president Shirley Strum Kenny, the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund was launched on the Stony Brook campus. Another chapter was started a few years later in cooperation with SUNY Upstate Universityv. The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause.”

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third parties too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and champion of the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of their achievements.”

At the moment there is no information about the commemorative arrangements, but surely it will be announced very soon, as well as perhaps some type of farewell event or it could simply remain private for the family, but this we will know very soon.

In addition to her six children, Carol has 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Information on commemorative arrangements will be provided shortly.

We wish early resignation to your family, friends and loved ones, rest in peace Carol Baldwin.